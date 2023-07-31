New Hampshire man dies after becoming trapped under ATV in crash, officials say

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, New Hampshire Fish and Game received a report from State Police of a person pinned underneath an ATV on John Jones Road in Middleton, the statement said.

Edward Roberge, 54, of Middleton, N.H., was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said in a statement Monday.

A New Hampshire man died Sunday night after becoming trapped under his all-terrain vehicle in a crash in Middleton, N.H., the state’s Fish and Game Department said.

Officers found Roberge pinned under the handlebars of his ATV, having already succumbed to his injuries, the statement said.

Roberge was riding on John Jones Road, a class VI road that a municipality is not required to maintain, officials said. An obstacle in the road caused him to swerve and roll his ATV, the statement said.

Advertisement

Roberge was injured in the crash and trapped under the handlebars, officials said. Operator error and lack of protective equipment are considered contributing factors in the crash, the statement said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game, Middleton fire, Milton police, and State Police assisted the incident, the statement said.

“Always ride within your limits and wear the proper protective equipment,” the statement said.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com.