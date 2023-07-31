North Hampton hires new leader for its police department

The town’s previous police chief, Kathryn Mone, retired in February. In April, she took a job as major of operations at the York County Sheriff’s Office in Maine, according to a report from Seacoastonline .

LaBarge is taking over a department that has faced recent challenges including high turnover, as well as concern over the controversial arrest of a woman in her own home last fall after officers thought she smelled like alcohol. The incident sparked a town investigation that found the arrest was inappropriate.

North Hampton has hired a new police chief. The town announced that Robert C. LaBarge Jr., who has been in law enforcement for more than 30 years, will take over as the new police chief starting Aug. 7.

“I’m looking forward to this,” LaBarge told the Globe Monday. “My goal is to make sure the community gets the quality of policing they deserve.”

He said he was going to try not to focus on the controversial arrest last fall.

“I think it’s in the past that’s going to be dealt with through other channels and what I do want to make sure is everybody in the department knows what the laws are, what policy is, what their expectations are,” he said.

“Training is key to this type of thing,” he added.

LaBarge is retiring from the Massachusetts State Police, where he worked as a lieutenant and oversaw a 90-person team, according to a press release from the town. LaBarge also worked at the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, where he led homicide and major case investigations. He began his career in New Hampton, N.H., after graduating from Plymouth State College, according to the town. He also earned a master’s in public administration from Western New England College.

Town Administrator Michael Tully said LaBarge will bring valuable experience to the department. “I’m confident that Bob will assimilate well into our community and the Police Department organization,” he said in a statement.

When it comes to retaining employees, LaBarge said he hopes to create a positive work environment. The town also increased officer salaries by $10,000 per officer in June.

“If the word gets out it’s a good place to work people will stay,” he said. “That’s my goal.”

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.