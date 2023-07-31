N.H. school asks for prayers for nurse and daughter kidnapped in Haiti

The school said Dorsainvil is “serving as a nurse in Haiti, and was kidnapped last week along with her daughter. Pray that God would keep her safe, be with her through this trial, and deliver her from her captors.”

“Please pray for Alix Dorsainvil (maiden name: Alix Comeau),” said Cornerstone Christian Academy, which offers instruction in pre-K through Grade 8 in Ossipee, N.H., in a statement posted Monday morning to Facebook. “Alix is from Wakefield, and is a graduate of Cornerstone Christian Academy.”

A Christian school in New Hampshire that taught Alix Dorsainvil, a 31-year-old nurse living in Haiti who was kidnapped with her child near the Caribbean nation’s capital last week, on Monday issued a call to prayer for her safe return.

El Roi Haiti Outreach International has said that Dorsainvil, a New Hampshire native, is the wife of the organization’s director, Sandro Dorsainvil.

She was kidnapped with their child from the nonprofit’s campus near Port-au-Prince “while serving in our community ministry,” the group said in a statement posted to its website.

“Alix is a deeply compassionate and loving person who considers Haiti her home and the Haitian people her friends and family,” the statement continued. “Alix has worked tirelessly as our school and community nurse to bring relief to those who are suffering as she loves and serves the people of Haiti in the name of Jesus.”

Attempts to reach the group, the US State Department, and the National Police of Haiti for further comment weren’t immediately successful Monday morning.

The State Department on Friday confirmed it was “aware of reports of the kidnapping of two US citizens in Haiti.”

“We are in regular contact with Haitian authorities and will continue to work with them and our US government interagency partners,” a department spokesperson said. “We have nothing further to share at this time.”

US officials said kidnappings are “widespread” in Haiti, a nation that has spiraled into turmoil and gang violence since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and a devastating earthquake the following month.

Officials said kidnapping victims “regularly include US citizens” and local police “generally lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents.”

The State Department on Thursday issued a “do not travel” advisory for Haiti and ordered all nonemergency government employees and their families to leave the country, citing widespread gang violence and attacks targeting US travelers.

US citizens were urged to evacuate “as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options.”

“The US government is extremely limited in its ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Haiti,” the US embassy said in an alert Thursday.

Embassy workers had been under orders since last Sunday to remain at the embassy or residential compounds due to “gang activity and incidents of gunfire,” according to security alerts posted on the embassy’s website.

Officials said kidnappings often involve ransom negotiations, and families have paid thousands of dollars to get their family members back.

“Kidnappers may use sophisticated planning or take advantage of unplanned opportunities, and even convoys have been attacked,” officials said in the embassy’s alert.

The National Human Rights Defense Network warned of a surge in kidnappings and killings in Haiti two weeks ago, reporting that at least 40 people had been abducted and 75 killed from May 1 to July 12.

On Saturday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters at a news conference in Australia that the Biden administration has a “very deep concern for the situation” in Haiti, “particularly with regard to the violence and the activities of the gangs.”

The UN Security Council this month called for an international security force to strengthen law enforcement in Haiti.

Alix Dorsainvil is listed on El Roi Haiti’s website as the organization’s community health nurse. Beneath the listing is a picture of Alix and Sandro Dorsainvil smiling with their arms around each other, alongside a video where Alix talks about her work with the organization.

“My name is Alix. I’m a nurse from New Hampshire, but now I live in Haiti,” she says in the video. “Sandro invited me to come to the school to do some nursing for some of the kids. He said that was a big need they had.”

Alix Dorsainvil graduated with a degree in nursing from Regis College in Weston in 2014, the school confirmed Sunday.

The school’s president, Antoinette Hays, said in an interview that Regis has held programs in Haiti since 2007 and that she wasn’t surprised that a former student would be interested in working there. Hays said several faculty members remember Dorsainvil, and that everyone there is “praying for her and her child.”

“She’s compassionate, very bright — she cared a lot about people,” Hays said. “She certainly chose the right profession for herself.”

She said the college would be working this week to possibly hold a vigil and create a support network for anyone who needs it.

“We’re absolutely devastated,” Hays said.

Material from the Washington Post was used in this report. This story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.