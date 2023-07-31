‘Our economy won’t function without us’: R.I. nonprofit leader to direct sector support center

The NRC will have a particular focus on small and mid-size organizations, addressing both the emerging and systemic needs of the nonprofit sector. Wolanski said the NRC will partner with the public sector and funders to help develop needed resources, address funding inequities, and strengthen workforce pipelines.

The United Way of Rhode Island has tapped Nancy Wolanski its inaugural director of the new Nonprofit Resource Center, a hub designed to help serve Rhode Island’s entire nonprofit sector.

Q: You’ve been on the committee that’s helped design the mission and programs of the Nonprofit Resource Center. During those listening sessions, what did you hear were the biggest issues the sector faced?

Advertisement

Wolanski: The biggest one is resources. During the pandemic, there was an influx of resources because the need was so high. According to a survey we recently conducted, about 60 percent of nonprofits in Rhode Island said the need is still higher than pre-pandemic levels but the resources are dried or are drying up.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The other obvious thing is the burnout of staff in the sector who have been dealing with those needs. Their jobs are incredibly stressful, but the pay isn’t adequate. In the last few years, we’re seeing an exodus of skilled, experienced people leaving the sector without a strategic pipeline to bring more people in.

Can you provide an overview of what the Nonprofit Resource Center is and how it will work?

The NRC hasn’t officially launched yet, but we’re looking to begin our first round of programs and services this fall. Our goal is to be responsive to the needs of the sector in ways that can be rolled out quickly, but also being focused on a longer-term vision of the sector. That falls into three buckets: Supporting the people of the sector by helping individuals with their own careers through professional development work; strengthening organizations through financial resources and expertise sharing; and then helping build a more sustainable and equitable support system.

Advertisement

How much does state government rely on nonprofits?

If you look at different agencies within state government, almost every single one outsources critical services to nonprofits. And then they depend on them to continue carrying out those programs. The nonprofit sector is absolutely the service infrastructure for the state of Rhode Island.

This was also very much the case during the thick of the pandemic. The state wanted to do work to help people in the crisis, but it was not the state doing the work, it was outsourcing it to nonprofits. The majority of the pandemic relief and vaccine work was all done by this sector.

So the state is often asking for nonprofits to step up. But is state government stepping up when nonprofits ask for necessary funding?

No. For example, when a construction company wants to bid on a project, they offer a cost breakdown to the state and they won’t take a contract unless the state is willing to pay for the entire scope of work. Nonprofits still usually take the work, even when the costs are higher compared to what the state is paying.

Nonprofits are not disposable vendors. You can’t just cannibalize them and then go onto the next one. But if the state wanted to provide these services for themselves, they would need to hire people at a much higher expense.

Advertisement

What are some examples of where the state has fallen short on supporting nonprofits recently, despite relying on them for those services?

There was a chunk of pandemic relief funds allocated to child care workers for retention bonuses. That was great for the two months they received those retention bonuses, but now we’re right back to same point we were before they received those. You not going to have a growing economy unless you focus on child care.

We’re hearing a lot about flashy programs, such as this need to create an infrastructure for the blue economy to grow, millions of dollars for improvements to Quonset Business Park, and creating lab space. You can create all different incentives to try to bring companies into the state, but if you don’t have a place to send their kids that they trust, then they won’t come here to work.

Look at homeless providers: They’re provided funds to deliver additional shelter beds. But what about investments to upgrade the technology to manage this? General facility improvements, and for them to also become ADA-accessible? Staff training? These are the basic, but long-term investments that are often ignored.

What are the long-term ramifications of this?

It creates a starvation cycle. You start to lose staff that can provide critical programs and services, and then those vacancies last for months. That can increase the waitlist for programs like early intervention and home-visiting programs, which are essential and mandated.

Advertisement

How important is the nonprofit sector to Rhode Island’s overall economy?

The state cannot achieve its desired “economic rebound” without the nonprofit sector. Almost 17 percent of the state’s workforce is employed by a nonprofit. Our economy won’t function without us.

The Boston Globe’s weekly Ocean State Innovators column features a Q&A with Rhode Island innovators who are starting new businesses and nonprofits, conducting groundbreaking research, and reshaping the state’s economy. Send tips and suggestions to reporter Alexa Gagosz at alexa.gagosz@globe.com.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.