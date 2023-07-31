Ron DeSantis lingers, as 5 candidates campaign in N.H.

Big-name presidential candidates like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis often pop into New Hampshire for an event or two before hopping back on a plane or bus to head wherever the campaign trail takes them next. This time, DeSantis is sticking around for a few days.
DeSantis went to a “beers with builders” event Saturday in Concord with the New Hampshire Home Builders Association, then to a “no B.S.” backyard barbecue Sunday at the home of former US senator Scott Brown and his wife, Gail Huff Brown, in Rye.
Although he also spent part of the weekend on Cape Cod for a big-ticket fundraiser, DeSantis has events back in New Hampshire for Monday and Tuesday. They come as the GOP presidential hopeful, who’s polling in a distant second place behind former president Donald Trump, has curtailed spending amid a campaign cash crunch.
Democratic presidential candidates haven’t advertised events in New Hampshire for this week. Here’s where you may be able to hear DeSantis and the other Republican presidential hopefuls in person:
- DeSantis advertised an event for Monday at 11:15 a.m. at Prep Partners Group, a warehousing and logistics firm, in Rochester. His campaign has said to expect a press conference.
- DeSantis is slated to participate in a taping of WMUR’s “Conversation with the Candidate” on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in Manchester. The online sign-up form to sit in the audience has closed. (The conversation is typically broadcast later in the week.)
- Ryan Binkley, a long-shot candidate, is making his first campaign stop in New Hampshire with an event on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at Dartmouth College. Binkley, a pastor and businessman from Texas, plans to talk about launching a volunteer tutoring program to save education.
- Asa Hutchinson, the former governor of Arkansas, will get a taste of the Browns’ “no B.S.” backyard barbecue in Rye on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
- Hutchinson will join faith leaders at Temple Beth Abraham in Nashua for a public interview on Wednesday at 4 p.m. with a Jewish rabbi, a Unitarian Universalist reverend, and an Episcopal reverend. The event is part of the “How To Be President” series, which clergy in the Nashua area established in 2015.
- Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, has a lunch event at Grill 603 in Milford on Thursday at 1 p.m.
- Ramaswamy will participate in a “Politics and Pies” event hosted by the Concord GOP at Phenix Hall on Thursday at 6 p.m.
- Mike Pence, the former vice president, has a town hall on Friday at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall Post 27 in Londonderry.
- Pence is scheduled to participate in a town hall style event hosted by POLARIS National Security at The Bedford Event Center on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
While the date of New Hampshire’s 2024 presidential primary won’t officially be set until later this year, it’s likely that the primary will come in late January — that’s less than six months away.
