Ron DeSantis lingers, as 5 candidates campaign in N.H.

Big-name presidential candidates like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis often pop into New Hampshire for an event or two before hopping back on a plane or bus to head wherever the campaign trail takes them next. This time, DeSantis is sticking around for a few days.

DeSantis went to a “beers with builders” event Saturday in Concord with the New Hampshire Home Builders Association, then to a “no B.S.” backyard barbecue Sunday at the home of former US senator Scott Brown and his wife, Gail Huff Brown, in Rye.

Although he also spent part of the weekend on Cape Cod for a big-ticket fundraiser, DeSantis has events back in New Hampshire for Monday and Tuesday. They come as the GOP presidential hopeful, who’s polling in a distant second place behind former president Donald Trump, has curtailed spending amid a campaign cash crunch.