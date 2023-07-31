Two killed in overnight shootings in Boston

Shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man shot in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street in Roxbury. The man was taken by Boston EMS to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“All of these investigations are in the preliminary stages and it is unclear if any are related,” Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department, said Monday. “No arrests at this time.”

Police in Boston are investigating several shootings and stabbings in Dorchester and Roxbury Sunday night that left two people dead.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Weldon and Quincy streets in Roxbury for a report of a person shot. The man was rushed to a local hospital, where he died.

Less than a half-hour later, a person was shot in a home on Draper Street in Dorchester. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening but he is now expected to survive, Boyle said.

Minutes later, at about 11:36 p.m., officers went to Charles Street in Dorchester, where two people had been stabbed. Both people were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, and a third person took themselves to a hospital with a stab wound.

Officials did not provide further details about the incidents and did not release the names of the two men who were killed.

Over the weekend, police released the name a woman who was fatally stabbed near Boston Common on Thursday. She was identified as Jazreanna Sheppard, 21, of South Boston, police said.

Anyone with information related to death investigations is urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Those who wish to assist any investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

