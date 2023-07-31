State opens ‘Welcome Center’ in Quincy for families in need

The influx of migrants has exhausted shelter space statewide. Earlier this month, there were 1,217 homeless families placed in hotel shelters alone , up from 388 in January. The new arrivals are turning up at Logan Airport, South Station, and hospitals and community health centers at all hours, the Globe reported in May.

The center is on the campus of Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy. It will be housed at the college’s Cove Fine Arts Center and operate from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. weekdays and from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on weekends, Governor Maura Healey’s administration said in a statement.

State officials on Monday marked the opening of a second “Family Welcome Center” in Massachusetts for families experiencing homelessness and newly arrived migrant families, in an effort to ease the burden on the state’s overcrowded emergency shelter system.

Advertisement

The Quincy center aims to connect families to temporary and longer-term shelter and will also operate a dorm on campus that will provide temporary shelter for as many as 58 families, officials said.

The shelter includes 55 rooms in a dorm building and three apartments. Buildings have free laundry machines and common areas and offer “child-appropriate activities,” officials said. The campus is within walking distance from the Wollaston MBTA stop and proximity to amenities such as playgrounds, a public beach, and a pharmacy.

The new center will “increase access to services and expedite the rate at which we are able to connect eligible families experiencing homelessness with safe and secure shelter,” Healey said in the statement. “We’re grateful for the hard work and collaboration of staff, providers and local officials who are going above and beyond to support families in need.”

Bay State Community Services CEO Daurice Cox, whose group is operating the Quincy center with the state, said “as a social service agency, we are grateful for this opportunity to assist children and families in finding services and supports as well as addressing the families’ basic daily needs including formula, diapers, and toiletries.”

Advertisement

The state opened the first Family Welcome Center last month in Allston, where staff has been working to connect families with supplies, services, and transportation to shelters, including a new one at Joint Base Cape Cod.

The welcome centers will give people more direct access to resources, the Healey administration said.

Massachusetts is a right-to-shelter state, meaning the government is obligated to provide care for some homeless families, including migrants.

“Eastern Nazarene College’s mission is to provide a transformational education that equips diverse students to lead and serve our world as agents of Christ’s love and truth,” college president Colleen Derr said in a statement. ““ENC is in a unique position to lean into our mission in a very practical way and in our own backyard.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.