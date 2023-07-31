State Police say threat to plane that left Logan Airport for New Jersey was a hoax

State Police have determined a “hoax call” was to blame for a Sunday scare when a plane heading from Boston to New Jersey had to return to Logan Airport after authorities received a report that a passenger had made threats concerning the safety of the flight, officials said Monday.

Troopers determined “that the male who was the subject of the anonymous caller’s allegation posed no threat to the safety of the flight or the public,” said Mass. State Police in a statement. “The man left the barracks after cooperating with investigators.”

The hoax call, State Police said, was made to authorities in “another state,” and the investigation into the source of the anonymous report is being “conducted by another law enforcement jurisdiction.”