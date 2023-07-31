Sunshine and low humidity will continue — and look for two supermoons in August

Temperatures will be in the 70s the next couple of afternoons and comfortably cool at night. The average low temperature Boston this time is 66 degrees and many locations will be a bit below that, something fairly unusual as of late.

There will be an uptick in moisture later Thursday and by Friday we could see a few showers.

The weather looks absolutely stunning for the next couple of days with low humidity and plenty of sunshine.

But enjoy the windows open at night while we can, because the humidity will return.

As long as I’m on the subject of unusual, August offers two full moons, both of which are considered supermoons although that term is a bit of a misnomer.

The first full moon is also called the Sturgeon moon, and the one at the end of the month, the second in August, is a “blue moon.”

The term supermoon started decades ago. It’s used for those full moons occurring during perigee. Perigee is when the distance between the moon and the Earth is at a minimum during the 29-day cycle from new moon to new moon.

On July 3rd the moon was 224,895 miles away. The distance will shrink to 222,158 miles for the full moon at the beginning of August and be even closer at 222,043 miles on Aug. 30. There’s one more of these in September but the moon will be a little bit further than the August ones.

There are four full supermoons this summer, quite unusual in succession like this. Dave Epstein

The supermoons are roughly 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter compared to a full moon that would occur at its furthest point from the Earth. This is probably enough to be able to tell a little bit of the difference but because you’re not comparing it with two moons up in the sky, you’ll have to decide whether or not It looks bigger than usual.

The moon will be officially full on the first and 30th of August this year. TimeandDate.com

The generally clear skies will continue as the moon begins to wane later this week. If you are an early riser, check out Saturday in the southwest sky. The moon will be bright, but Saturn still shines.

Saturn is visible in the morning during the first part of August. EarthSky.org

Humidity will remain comfortable until early Thursday. After that and into Friday the muggies return.

Along with the increase in humidity, a weather system will bring a few showers.

As long as the Friday system keep moving along, drier air should arrive for the weekend. Right now my pick of the upcoming weekend is going to be Sunday as there should be fewer clouds and seasonably warm temperatures.

Finally we are now past the average peak of temperatures. Ever so slowly both the average high and the average low are now starting to decrease, but it really doesn’t become significant until later in August. Until then continue to enjoy summer.