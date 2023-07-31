Boston police seeking man on motor vehicle homicide charge in hit and run death of four-year-old Hyde Park boy

It did not indicate how police identified Joseph as the person allegedly behind the wheel at the time of the crash, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. on the night in question near 165 Wood Ave.

Olguens Joseph is being sought on an arrest warrant issued out of West Roxbury Municipal Court charging him with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of personal injury and death, and operation of an unregistered/uninsured motor vehicle stemming from the tragedy , police said in a statement.

Boston police on Monday identified a suspect who remains at large in the July 18 hit-and-run crash in Hyde Park that killed a 4-year-old boy.

Olguens Joseph is being sought in connection with the hit and run crash. BPD/Handout

Previously, police had released a video of the car that allegedly struck and killed the child, Ivan Pierre. The nine-second video shows the vehicle running a stop sign at the corner of Wood Avenue and Safford Street in the moments before Ivan was killed near his family’s home.

The intersection is less than 500 feet from the house.

The child’s uncle said after the crash that the family was gathered out on the porch looking at Ivan’s mother’s new car. Ivan walked away, unbeknownst to family, and was hit shortly after.

“I think that’s when my nephew snuck out,” said his uncle Heroldy Limage. “Nobody really saw what he did. And next thing, there was an impact everyone heard outside.”

The family rushed to the street and saw Ivan in the road. An off-duty firefighter jumped in to assist and emergency responders took Ivan to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Through his grief, Limage had urged the driver to come forward as he remembered his nephew, whom he called the “life of the party.”

Boston police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long had said at the crash scene that the driver “did not stop and fled the area” after hitting the boy.

“Obviously, this is an extremely tragic situation this evening,” Long said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to this child, this child’s family, and this community that unfortunately has experienced this traumatic event.”

An obituary for Ivan said he was born in Boston in September 2018.

The notice, posted to the Dolan Funeral Homes & Cremation Services website, said Ivan is survived by “his mom and dad Ruthchelle Limage and Vladmir Pierre; sisters Nitchrhode and Avaleenah,” and many other relatives both in the US and Haiti.

Ivan Pierre, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hyde Park.

Anyone with information on the case or on Joseph’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Members of the public can also contact the department’s anonymous tip line by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

