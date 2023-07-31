Twin brothers charged in alleged machete attack near Boston Common

The brothers, who both entered pleas of not guilty, were also ordered to stay away from the victims and the Boston Common area, according to court records.

Elisha and Eliya Kimanga, both 28, were arraigned July 11 on charges of mayhem and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and were ordered held in lieu of $1,500 cash bail, according to online court records. It was unclear Monday whether they made bail.

A pair of twin brothers from South Boston charged with allegedly attacking two people with a machete and severing one victim’s ear near Boston Common in May are due back in court Tuesday, officials said.

The brothers are set to appear in the central division of Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday for a probable cause hearing, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office office said.

“This brutal and bloody attack occurred in one of the busiest pedestrian areas of the city, on a typical weekday morning, in full view of people going to work or going shopping or heading out for coffee,” Hayden said in a statement.

“It’s an act of violence against the victims and against all those who witnessed it. I commend the diligent police work involved to identify these assailants, which resulted in them turning themselves in.”

On May 23, police responded to a fight shortly before 9 a.m. at Temple Place and Tremont Street, where officers found a victim walking down the street covered in blood from a deep laceration running from the top of his left ear down his neck, which caused the ear to detach, Hayden’s office said.

The victim was “highly agitated” and at first did not cooperate as officers tried to render medical aid, until a second assault victim who was not injured arrived and helped calm him down, the statement said.

Officers obtained surveillance video from the area and spotted two suspects, later identified as the Kimanga brothers, coming out of the Downtown Crossing MBTA station less than 10 minutes before the alleged attack. They are then seen walking toward the Brewer Fountain in Boston Common, where they “appear to engage in a verbal argument with several other men,” the district attorney’s office said.

Eliya Kimanga is allegedly seen punching the face of the first victim, who then tries to defend himself as Elisha and Eliya both kick and strike him on the ground while the second victim rushes over, Hayden’s office said.

The attacked continued in the middle of Tremont Street, where Eliya Kimanga allegedly pulled a large object “believed to be a machete” from his jacket and swung it at the second victim before dropping the weapon, Hayden’s office said.

Elisha then allegedly picked up the machete and struck the first victim “numerous times,” Hayden’s office said. The machete was picked up again by Eliya, who allegedly continued striking the first victim before both brothers fled toward Washington Street and entered the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.

Police released images of the suspects, and the Kimanga brothers turned themselves on June 5, Hayden’s office said.

Elisha Kimanga’s attorney, Matthew Barison, said the case is in its early stages and declined to comment when reached by phone Monday evening. An attorney listed in online court records as representing Eliya Kimanga could not immediately be reached for comment.



