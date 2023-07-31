Westborough man seriously injured after ATV rolls onto him in Dummer, N.H.

Fish and Game officials were notified by New Hampshire State Police dispatch at about 5 p.m. Sunday of a single-ATV crash on Newell Brook Road, the statement said.

Jesse Girouard, 33, was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, N.H., with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening, Fish and Game said in a statement Monday.

A Westborough man was seriously injured Sunday after he missed a turn while driving an ATV, leading to the vehicle hitting trees and rolling over in Dummer, N.H., New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

Girouard was traveling in a group of four going northwest on the road when his machine missed a slight right turn, officials said. The ATV rolled onto him after it went into a ditch and hit small trees by the trail, Fish and Game said.

Girouard was able to push the vehicle off his body and crawl onto the trail, where other members of his riding party who did not witness the crash found him, after turning around when he didn’t show up at the next junction, Fish and Game said.

One of the people riding with Girouard took him to a better cellphone service area to call for an ambulance, the statement said, leading to an emergency response that included Milan Ambulance and EMS personnel and two conservation officers, officials said.

Girouard was met by an ambulance next to Route 16 and was taken to the hospital, the statement said.

“Unreasonable speed and inexperience” are believed to be the main causes of the crash, Fish and Game said.

“NH Fish and Game would like to remind all operators to ride within their capabilities and never speed to try to catch up with a group of riders,” the statement said.

