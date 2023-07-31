Woman attacked in Waltham, walking along Charles River, State Police say

A woman in her 20s reported being attacked by a man in Waltham on Sunday night as she walked along the Charles River, according to State Police.

The attack occurred around 8 p.m. on the Riverwalk in the area of a footbridge between Newton and Farewell streets, State Police said.

“She heard footsteps come up behind her and then she was grabbed from behind by someone who tried to put his hand over her mouth,” said the agency in a statement.