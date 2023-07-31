Woman attacked in Waltham, walking along Charles River, State Police say

A woman in her 20s reported being attacked by a man in Waltham on Sunday night as she walked along the Charles River, according to State Police.
The attack occurred around 8 p.m. on the Riverwalk in the area of a footbridge between Newton and Farewell streets, State Police said.
“She heard footsteps come up behind her and then she was grabbed from behind by someone who tried to put his hand over her mouth,” said the agency in a statement.
“The victim was able to scream and take evasive action,” State Police said. “The assailant then let go of her and ran off. The woman turned and saw the assailant fleeing.”
The man, State Police said, was described as being in his 30s or 40s, with tan skin of average height, and with an athletic build. He also wore a baseball cap, according to the statement.
“Units from MSP and Waltham Police responded and searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect,” the statement said. “The investigation into the assault is active.”
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
