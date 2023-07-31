Woman rescued from burning building in Dorchester

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the six-family home on Whitman Street around 1:30 a.m., the Boston Fire Department tweeted. Fire was showing on the second floor where the woman was located.

Boston firefighters rescued a woman early Monday from a burning building in Dorchester, fire officials said.

Meanwhile the blaze traveled to the third floor of the residence, according to fire officials.

“Companies were able to quickly contain the fire to [one] side of the building and stop it from going through the roof,” the department tweeted.

One firefighter and two residents were taken to area hospitals with injuries that weren’t life threatening, according to the department. A total of 17 residents were displaced, and the Red Cross is helping them.

Damages were estimated at $200,000, officials said.

The department said the “cause of the fire is still under investigation.”

