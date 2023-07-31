Woman rescued from burning building in Dorchester

Boston firefighters rescued a woman early Monday from a burning building in Dorchester, fire officials said.
Firefighters were called to the blaze at the six-family home on Whitman Street around 1:30 a.m., the Boston Fire Department tweeted. Fire was showing on the second floor where the woman was located.
“Firefighters rescued a woman from 2nd floor,” officials tweeted.
At approximately 1:30 companies had fire showing from the 2nd floor of a large 6 family building 0n Whitman st. Dor. Firefighters rescued a woman from 2nd floor pic.twitter.com/HYaHFL0RnO— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 31, 2023
Meanwhile the blaze traveled to the third floor of the residence, according to fire officials.
“Companies were able to quickly contain the fire to [one] side of the building and stop it from going through the roof,” the department tweeted.
The fire on Whitman st. traveled from the 2nd to the 3rd floor. Companies were able to quickly contain the fire to 1side of the building and stop it from going through the roof. pic.twitter.com/p3ZZAlzEy6— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 31, 2023
One firefighter and two residents were taken to area hospitals with injuries that weren’t life threatening, according to the department. A total of 17 residents were displaced, and the Red Cross is helping them.
Damages were estimated at $200,000, officials said.
The department said the “cause of the fire is still under investigation.”
1 firefighter and 2 residents were transported by @BOSTON_EMS with non life threatening injuries. 17 residents were displaced @RedCrossMA to help with housing. Damages est. at 200,000 , the cause of the fire is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/E4SQWzoUZb— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 31, 2023
