What the Obama-Clinton 2008 primary has to do with the 2024 Trump-DeSantis contest

Back then, there was one clear frontrunner for the nomination. At this time in 2007, Hillary Clinton had a massive two to one lead over her nearest competitor, Obama, something she had maintained throughout the year.

Political consultants and campaign advisors are looking back at their protracted fight for the Democratic nomination 15 years ago for strategic insight into the current Republican campaign, and the lessons suggest that Trump’s lead in the polls could fade over time.

When talking about the two leading Republican presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, the 2008 race between Democrats Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama may not occur to you. But it should.

Clinton seemingly had every advantage — the name recognition, the party infrastructure from her husband’s White House years, the money, and with all that, the sense that her nomination was all but inevitable.

Right now, Trump is the clear frontrunner for the nomination. Just as Clinton did, he holds a massive two to one lead over his nearest competitor, DeSantis, and lately the lead has widened. Trump also seems to hold every advantage — name recognition, the party’s infrastructure from his own time in the White House, money, and the sense that his victory is largely assured.

As for the nearest competitors, in 2007 Obama was dismissed in many circles as “moody,” inexperienced, and not particularly good at retail politics, and was told he should wait his turn for the nomination although he was raising a lot of money. Much of the same criticism has been leveled at DeSantis, whose main super PAC is investing eye-popping numbers in his campaign.

Interestingly, both Obama and DeSantis was the ideological answer to what their party base wanted. In 2008, the left wanted someone who opposed the war in Iraq, as Obama did. Today, the Republican base seems to want a culture warrior like DeSantis, and he has been happy to oblige.

Six months before the Iowa caucuses, the field in both contests had the same tiers of candidates: a frontrunner, a main challenger, and everyone else.

The similarities between the races, and Obama’s victory, are hopeful signs for DeSantis, and provide an important lesson — to invest heavily in the early states, especially in Iowa, as Obama did.

The reason for this is simple: if the clear frontrunner loses the first contest, the aura of invincibility cracks.

In 2008, Obama hired record numbers of organizers in Iowa and bused volunteers from his home state, Illinois, just over the border. The win there convinced Democrats in South Carolina and other states that Obama is capable of running a good campaign and becoming the nominee.

This time around, DeSantis and his super PAC claim they are building the biggest Iowa team ever, in hopes that history will repeat itself, with Trump meeting the same fate as his 2016 rival.

A major difference, of course, from 2008 is that it’s a Republican primary. While Obama had a clear path to the nomination after winning in Iowa, recent winners on the Republican side include Ted Cruz, Rick Santorum, and Mike Huckabee, all of whom quickly faded from contention.

In other words, Trump could easily dismiss a DeSantis win in Iowa as irrelevant, and DeSantis might have to win New Hampshire as well to emerge as the frontrunner.

Still, the parallels between the two races are undeniable and ripe with irony. If they continue, in the months ahead, DeSantis and his team many find themselves asking an unexpected question: what would Obama do?

