Driver plows car into migrant workers in ‘intentional assault,’ police say

A man driving an SUV plowed into a group of six migrant workers outside a Walmart in Lincolnton, North Carolina, on Sunday in an “intentional assault,” police said.

The attack took place just after 1:15 p.m., when the man, who was behind the wheel of a midsize black SUV with a luggage rack, steered toward the group, according to a statement released Sunday evening by the Lincolnton Police Department. The episode was caught on video, and the department was asking the public for help in identifying the vehicle or the driver.

All six of the workers were transported to Atrium Health Lincoln with “various injuries” that were not life-threatening, police said.