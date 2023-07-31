Beyond image, how much will the NAACP convention change Boston?

Some 10,000 delegates have been gathering at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in the Seaport district, a locale described in a 2017 Boston Globe Spotlight report as “one of the city’s whitest neighborhoods.” How white? “Lenders have issued only three residential mortgages to Black buyers in the Seaport’s main census tracts, out of 660 in the past decade,” reported the Spotlight team at the time. “The population is 3 percent Black and 89 percent white with a median household income of nearly $133,000, the highest of any Boston ZIP code, according to recent US census estimates.” Median income has only increased since then and the Black population is still only 3 percent, according to the website niche.com. Beyond the whiteness of this neighborhood, the Globe recently reported that four Black employees of the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority — which oversees the convention center — filed formal complaints with the state attorney general charging racial discrimination in hiring, promotion, and working conditions.

After 40 years, the NAACP convention has returned to Boston — specifically to the new Boston that is even whiter than the old.

Ever since delegates arrived in town, there has been a lot of hopeful talk about how much this gathering might change Boston’s image as a racist city. Candor about the old and new Boston is part of the strategy to make that happen, said Tanisha Sullivan, president of the NAACP Boston chapter.

“One of the things we’ve been very intentional about is working to ensure a welcoming experience for our guests. We’ve hit the mark on that,” Sullivan told me. “But one of the other things that’s important is to be honest about where we are and to talk about what our aspiration is. We are making sure our guests know this is not the most diverse neighborhood in Boston, but that the Seaport is a place where Black Boston can show up and feel welcomed and where Latino Boston can show up and feel welcomed.”

Joyce Ferriabough Bolling, an activist who helped organize the 1982 NAACP convention, acknowledges some irony in holding this year’s convention in an overwhelmingly white neighborhood, against the backdrop of discrimination charges connected with the convention center authority. But still, she sees a better Boston in 2023, compared to the Boston of 1982, where “there was rampant segregation even in public housing, the housing of last resort, and forget about living in pearly white suburbs.” Progress, said Ferriabough Bolling, is what the NAACP stands for, and what it fights for. For example, after that 1982 convention, Ferriabough Bolling said the NAACP worked to desegregate public housing. “Of all the organizations, I’d put my money on the NAACP to meet all challenges big and small. I see the folks at this convention being super-charged,” she said.

Back in 1982, the perception of the city was still very much shaped by headlines about the violence associated with school desegregation. Black people were afraid to come here and especially fearful of neighborhoods like Charlestown, which was known for incidents of racially motivated violence. In fact, when NAACP delegates visited the Bunker Hill Monument in 1982, they arrived with a police escort. Standing at the foot of the monument, Thomas I. Atkins, the NAACP general counsel and a former member of the Boston City Council, told the visitors: “This is the picture that is worth 1,000 words.”

Indeed, the picture of the NAACP delegates visiting Bunker Hill sent a message of courage, resilience, and the power of organization and community. But it did not instantly change the Charlestown neighborhood or Boston as a whole. Indeed, it took another 40 years for the perception of Boston to change enough to allow it to host the NAACP convention. In similar fashion, the thousands of Black delegates who attended the convention in the Seaport district also create a picture that sends a message of diversity and inclusiveness. But that picture doesn’t change the underlying disparities that helped to create a new, mostly white Seaport neighborhood of tremendous wealth.

“Boston being the world-class city we are, we are used to playing host to people all over the world. We tend to show up really well when the guests are here,” Sullivan said. “Our challenge is ensuring the Seaport being open and welcoming to all people isn’t just for the NAACP convention, but from this point going forward, for all of us.” She added: “We need to see more Black-owned businesses. We needed to see more Black and brown people living in the Seaport. "

That means changing the vast income disparities that determine who can afford to live in certain Boston neighborhoods. It means changing the way wealth is shared by expanding opportunities for all Bostonians. It also means creating a safe and supportive workplace for Black employees at a place like the convention center.

That’s what will really change Boston’s image and Boston’s Black leaders know that.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi.