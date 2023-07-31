The simple card that’s changing undocumented immigrants’ lives

After many desperate attempts, she finally scored a July 10 appointment at the Registry of Motor Vehicles in Greenfield. She got lucky, she said in an interview, even though she had to drive two hours to get there. Mayra, 36, knows people who have been on a wait list for an appointment for a long time. For her, the process was less onerous because she transferred an out-of-state license, which she got seven years ago in Connecticut — where eligible undocumented individuals can also apply for a driver’s license — using the home address of a friend who lives there.

Mayra started the process of booking an appointment to apply for a Massachusetts driver’s license around June 20. An undocumented immigrant from Brazil who came to the United States 18 years ago, Mayra lives in Malden and works more than 40 hours per week cleaning houses in Arlington and West Roxbury, among other Greater Boston locations. To make a living, Mayra needs to drive.

“Before that, I drove without a license,” said Mayra, who asked us not to publish her last name because she’s undocumented. Ten years ago, the police stopped her on the Mass. Pike. “It was kind of scary because you never know about the police,” sometimes they can be biased against immigrants, she said. But the officer was nice, she said. Mayra had to go to court, and she paid a fine and to have her car towed.

Thousands of people like Mayra have applied for a driver’s license in the month since a law went into effect allowing Massachusetts residents without legal status to apply for the card. During the first three weeks of July, the RMV received roughly 100,000 requests for learner’s permit appointments, according to the Boston Herald. Between July 1 and July 10, the RMV issued more than double the number of permits it issued in the same period last year.

Granted, those requests don’t necessarily represent unique applicants. Nor were they all made by undocumented individuals. Still, one month after the law went into effect, it’s probably making public roads safer for everyone while making the undocumented population a little more visible. The high demand for permits is also a manifestation of the urgency felt by people here illegally to drive safer.

For years, many local Republicans maligned immigrants and resorted to fearmongering to oppose the measure, and the Legislature gave up many opportunities to enact this law. Last year, former governor Charlie Baker, a Republican, vetoed the legislation (later overridden by lawmakers) on the silly grounds that “there’s no documentation to back up the fact that [people who are undocumented] are who they say they are.” But that’s not what has happened. That they’re referred to as “undocumented” doesn’t mean that people living in the United States without legal status do not possess any identifying documents. And the RMV bureaucracy, of which plenty of us have been victims, has seemingly not collapsed under the weight of the demand for the cards now that undocumented immigrants are eligible. As of July 21, the RMV had hired 52 additional employees and was in the process of hiring 30 more, according to the Boston Herald.

For proof of identity, applicants must show an unexpired foreign passport or consular identification card and a second supporting document, such as an original or certified foreign birth certificate. There are roughly 200,000 undocumented immigrants in the state, some of whom are ineligible for licenses because they’re under 16.

Chrystel Murrieta Ruiz, cochair of “Driving Families Forward” and political coordinator at 32BJ SEIU, said the coalition is working to make sure the law’s implementation goes smoothly. “There’s not a lot of hard numbers” of how many undocumented people have applied, Murrieta said. But the lack of specific data is by design. “There’s pride in not knowing, there’s safety.” It means there’s no chance of identifying who’s undocumented just by looking at a Massachusetts driver’s license. Murrieta also spoke about the great impact that having access to driver’s licenses has for unauthorized individuals. “Hopefully they’ll have less fear in a police interaction.”

Last week, Mayra received her Massachusetts driver’s license. “Everyone is excited to get it,” she said. Mayra explained that she has been paying a high insurance premium on her car, a situation partially related to her out-of-state driver’s license. Now she plans to amend her car registration and expects to pay less for insurance. Mayra has been helping her undocumented cousin book a learner’s permit appointment; they finally got a late-August slot at the Revere RMV.

People like Mayra and her cousin know very well that a driver’s license is issued for public safety purposes only. But the card exemplifies other intangibles for them: relief, gratitude, hope, a sense of belonging — and the feeling of being a little less invisible to the rest of Massachusetts.

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.