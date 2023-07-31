What matters to George Regan is what Boston’s ‘elected officials are made of’

I would like to respond to the mischaracterization of my political beliefs as written by Joan Vennochi in her column, “ ‘Save the city’ mission looks like an effort to save old Boston” (Opinion, July 27).

She completely missed the mark with this column. I do not care about the collapse of the power of “white men.” I championed the potential run for mayor by former Boston Police commissioner Willie Gross. I also worked tirelessly on behalf of the 2021 mayoral candidacy of Annissa Essaibi George, a woman of Tunisian descent. I supported both because they are well-respected leaders who put the people of Boston ahead of themselves.