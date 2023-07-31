What matters to George Regan is what Boston’s ‘elected officials are made of’

I would like to respond to the mischaracterization of my political beliefs as written by Joan Vennochi in her column, “ ‘Save the city’ mission looks like an effort to save old Boston” (Opinion, July 27).
She completely missed the mark with this column. I do not care about the collapse of the power of “white men.” I championed the potential run for mayor by former Boston Police commissioner Willie Gross. I also worked tirelessly on behalf of the 2021 mayoral candidacy of Annissa Essaibi George, a woman of Tunisian descent. I supported both because they are well-respected leaders who put the people of Boston ahead of themselves.
Yes, this city is on the verge of collapse. Public schools are on the brink of receivership. Many commercial real estate buildings have lost up to 40 percent of their value. Taxes will probably need to be increased to make up for it while public services may need to be cut. The human tragedy ongoing at Mass. and Cass continues to be largely ignored while some of the city’s leaders fight among themselves, violate ethics rules, and stand accused of breaking the law. True leadership has no skin color. What matters to me and to all residents of Boston is what our elected officials are made of. Sadly, many of the current office holders are just not up to the job.
George K. Regan Jr.
Boston