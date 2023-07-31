scorecardresearch Skip to main content
X marks a lot of spots: Twitter’s new name has a very long history

Elon Musk’s favorite letter has meant many things over the years.

By Mark PetersUpdated July 31, 2023, 16 minutes ago
The and old Twitter logos, side by side.JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

In one of the most audacious — and widely mocked — rebrands in recent times, Twitter has become X. How this renaming will play out remains to be seen, but it’s yet another chapter in the story of a versatile letter that has most often referred to blanks, like “X factors” and “X marks the spot.”

The earliest known examples in English of X having a meaning beyond the simple letter are from Old English, when it could refer to “X height” or “X length.” That meaning gained traction in the 1600s, when X started being used in math for a variable or unknown. Though other meanings have accrued to the letter (including standing in for the Roman numeral for 10; kissing, as in “XO”; hard liquor; and abbreviations of “extreme” and “extra”) it’s that variable or blank meaning that tells most of the story of X.

In the 1940s, X picked up steam as a catch-all label. “X factor” started popping up in military circles, meaning, as the Oxford English Dictionary puts it, “the aspects of a serviceman’s life that have no civilian equivalent.” From there the term spread to more general use. When you X something out, you eliminate it, a usage around since at least 1942. The first known use of X in regards to pornographic movies, from a 1950 report of the British Parliament, suggests the term was coined to label the unspeakable: “We recommend that a new category of films be established (which might be called ‘X’) from which children under 16 should be entirely excluded.” X is capable of not only filling a blank, but creating a bleep — or a XXXXing bleep.

Some weird-leaning pop culture phenomena have involved that same X — like the 1961 comic book “The X-Men,” which inspired many movies decades later, and the TV series “The X-Files.” In both cases, the X stands for something beyond the ken of the average person: mutants in the former, aliens in the latter. Human weirdos are represented by the letter too, like the groundbreaking LA punk band X.

So in a sense X might be a perfect name for Twitter, where so many folks like to make their mark and fill in the blank — if only the social media platform didn’t already have a name firmly entrenched in English. The wide awareness and use of “Twitter” and “tweet” make it likely that, in common usage at least, X will be X’d out.

Mark Peters is the author of “Bullshit: A Lexicon.”

