Nearly 17 inches of rain fell on Mount Washington in July, setting a record for the month

That’s a record, folks; the prior one was set more than two decades ago.

In a statement Sunday, the Mount Washington Observatory said weather observer Alexis George had measured 0.56 inches of precipitation on the mountain at 7:45 p.m., and that another measure was taken overnight, totaling 16.91 inches of precipitation for the month of July.

Mount Washington in New Hampshire this month set a new record for July rainfall, logging nearly 17 inches of rain on the peak for the entire month, according to scientists.

“This surpasses the previous record of 16.85 inches set in July of 1996 and is 7.98 inches higher than average precipitation for the month,” the observatory said.

Temperatures, meanwhile, were cold on the mountain over the weekend.

“Temperatures on the summit plummeted to the mid-30s last night and are expected to remain below seasonal averages through the mid week,” the statement said. “If climbing into the White Mountains, expect conditions akin to Fall rather than summer. This includes cooler temperatures, slightly elevated winds, and wind chills that are below freezing.”

Heavy rains on July 16 hit some parts of the state hard — damaging roads, flooding basements, and even causing a sinkhole, as some of the state waterways have reached record highs. The central part of the state including Manchester and towns in the Lakes Region and Epsom were all impacted.

And on Friday, the weather service confirmed a tornado touched down in southwest New Hampshire.

The twister first touched down in North Swanzey, then it lifted briefly and touched down again near the border of Keene and Marlboro, before skipping eastward along Route 101 to Dublin, where it toppled several hundred large healthy trees, forecasters reported Friday evening. The tornado traveled a 13-mile path.

The damage in Dublin, N.H. included broken windows, siding and shingles ripped off of structures, and trees fallen on cars and buildings, according to the report.

