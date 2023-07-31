Aggressive play seems to be paying off in the Women’s World Cup

The Aussies approached this game as if it were a final. And it was a win-or-go-home (stay-home, in this case) situation. The basis of the Aussie strategy was simple: take the initiative. That meant not hesitating to go forward, as well not shying away from increasing the physicality.

New Zealand continued the trend, going out in the first round Sunday. But Australia maintained host-country hopes with a 4-0 rout of Canada Monday. Having the nation behind them certainly motivated the Matildas, but just as crucial were the tactics of coach Tony Gustavsson.

Home-field advantage usually is just that — except in the Women’s World Cup. Of the first eight WWC champions, only the US in 1999 captured the title in its backyard.

On the first of two Hayley Raso goals, Australia received some help, as Canada’s Vanessa Gilles succumbed to a defender’s nightmare — failing to execute an offside trap, then scuffing a clearance directly to Raso.

Still, Canada remained in contention late in the half following a lengthy VAR review that disallowed an Aussie goal for offside. Though the score remained 1-0 — Australia’s Ellie Carpenter was charged with interfering with goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and Kadeisha Buchanan — the sequence turned out to be significant.

Before Carpenter’s offside offense, she had run through a Jayde Riviere tackle, and could have been cautioned. Despite those two violations involving Carpenter, referee Stephanie Frappart allowed play to continue, finally calling off the goal, though that did not help Riviere, who made it to halftime, then was replaced.

But the fact that Carpenter, a defender, was involved in the attack told much of the story. As part of Gustavsson’s plans, Carpenter bombed forward, creating havoc. The idea was for the Aussies to force the issue, pressure the Canada back line, set the tone. By being proactive, Australia earned its breaks, capitalizing on Canada playing a high line defensively, generally keeping Sheridan busy, and getting the benefit of the doubt from the referee.

Canada paid for being conservative. Coach Bev Priestman did not counter until far too late, sending Gilles (coincidentally, Carpenter’s back-line partner at Olympique Lyon) into the offense while trailing by three goals well into the second half.

It didn’t take a genius to figure out Australia needed to push the tempo. But Gustavsson had to sell the idea, get his team to play with conviction, and also maintain some balance between defense and offense. Going into the game, the Aussies were facing a crisis in confidence, after losing leading scorer Sam Kerr to an injury in a pre-tournament training session, then having two players sustain concussions in practice last week. Somehow, Gustavsson kept things together.

Experience helps, no doubt. Gustavsson has guided the best female players in the world for many years, at Tyreso FF in Sweden, and with the US national team from 2015-19. His résumé alone gives Gustavsson an edge, but he was not taking any chances in this WWC, adding former Sweden national teamer Jens Fjellstrom to the coaching staff. Credibility counts at the highest levels, but a coach’s strategies have to pay off, and Gustavsson’s have.

As the WWC has progressed, there are signs of players pushing the limits of physical play. Australia was not the first. Colombia’s hard-charging style seemed to surprise South Korea (2-0) and Germany (2-1), and has the Cafeteras on the verge of winning Group H. Colombia gave warning it was going to be hyped up, knocking out Ireland’s Denise O’Sullivan in the early minutes of a pre-WWC closed-door scrimmage that the Irish decided to call off for the purposes of self-preservation.

Forward Linda Caicedo has inspired the Colombians with highlight-reel goals. But a key to success has been the defending of Daniela Arias, whose forearm felled Alexandra Popp in the first half of the Germany game, and goalkeeper Catalina Perez, who competed for the New England Mutiny in Ludlow in 2019 before moving to Italy’s Serie A.

Colombia entered the tournament ranked No. 25, but has defeated two teams rated higher, and now can win the group with at least a draw against Morocco.

The reward is a likely Round of 16 date with Brazil, a rematch of the Copa America Femenil final, a 1-0 Brazil win that included the stoppage-time ejection of Colombia coach Nelson Arias. That is why Arias has been sitting in the stands, while son Mario coaches the team on the sidelines.

WWC referees seem to be rewarding roughhouse tactics and overly aggressive defensive play. There is a line between aggressive and reckless defending, and drawing it is the responsibility of the referee. That became a problem late in China’s 1-0 win over Haiti, when three late non-calls went against the Haitians. A penalty kick was rescinded following a VAR review; a possible penalty kick was not checked by VAR; and another penalty-area incident finished with Haiti’s Kethna Louis down. In all three cases, Haiti had been pressuring the China defense, which held out at a numerical disadvantage since the 29th minute, and finally appeared to be weakening.

As the tournament progresses, the rah-rah approach only goes so far, though. Teams advancing to the final rounds will need to show they can protect their turf, but balance that with skillful play.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.