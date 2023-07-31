American League-leading Orioles narrowly escape ninth inning for win over Blue Jays

“That’s got to be number one, just with the situation of the game right there, too,” Hays said. “I’d say that’s the best catch I’ve ever made.”

Orioles closer Félix Bautista walked two with one out in the ninth before Merrifield lined a 99 miles per hour fastball to left-center field. Hays sprinted toward the ball, left his feet, and grabbed it just before he hit the turf. Bautista then struck out Santiago Espinal to complete the five-out save, his 29th in 34 opportunities.

TORONTO — Left fielder Austin Hays made a leaping, game-saving catch of Whit Merrifield’s liner in the ninth inning, and the American League-best Baltimore Orioles remained unbeaten at Rogers Centre this season, outlasting the Toronto Blue Jays, 4-2, Monday night.

Espinal had come on in the third to replace Blue Jays shortstop and AL batting leader Bo Bichette, who departed with a sore right knee.

Merrifield homered in the eighth inning to make it a two-run game.

Gunnar Henderson homered for Baltimore. Ryan Mountcastle doubled twice and drove in three runs as the Orioles maintained their 1½-game lead over Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Kyle Gibson (10-6) allowed one run and four hits in six-plus innings to win for the first time in four starts.

“We’re playing really good baseball,” Gibson said.

Toronto’s Chris Bassitt (10-6) took his first loss since June 13 at Baltimore, allowing four runs and seven hits in six innings.

Reliever Jordan Hicks, acquired Sunday from St. Louis, joined the Blue Jays but did not pitch.

Before the game, Toronto placed releiver Jay Jackson on the family medical emergency list. His son was born prematurely

Hyun Jin Ryu will be activated off the injured list to make his season debut Tuesday for the Blue Jays opposite the Orioles’ Kyle Bradish. Ryu underwent Tommy John surgery last year.