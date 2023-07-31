Brayan Bello’s developing cutter starts to impress Red Sox and opponents

“He threw some good ones against Atlanta,” manager Alex Cora said prior to the series opener against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park. “Very aggressive to the body. It’s one of those that we have to make sure we use it the right way. Not just like a get-me-over cutter.”

In the Sox’ 5-3 win over the Braves last week at Fenway Park, Bello flashed his cutter five times, striking out Ozzie Albies on that offering in what was nine-pitch at-bat against the switch-hitting slugger, who was batting lefthanded.

SEATTLE — The Red Sox are impressed with the development of Brayan Bello’s cutter, a pitch he only started tinkering with roughly a month ago.

Bello mainly relies on his sinker and changeup mix to get hitters out, and an occasional slider to expand his pitch selection.

But in what has been a stellar season for the righthander, he can sometimes struggle when he faces lefties, specifically because the sinker and changeup have the same action, going away from those batters. The Red Sox are trying still to have Bello employ the top of the zone with his four-seamer, but the pitch can’t be for a strike because it doesn’t have the same ride, as, say, a Nick Pivetta four-seamer.

The cutter gives Bello something to throw hard in to lefties to go with the rest of his arsenal.

“When he commands it well, he’s staying on it a little bit longer instead of coming out of his hand a little early where it pops and backs up sometimes,” catcher Connor Wong said. “It’s definitely a work in progress for him, but I think that was good for him just to be able to trust that pitch more.”

Braves manager Brian Snitker approved.

“I love the kid. I love his arm, his assortment — the whole thing,” Snitker said. “You love the young guys like that, wiry with really good stuff. He’s got a nice future in this game.”

Bello will take the ball for Tuesday night’s middle contest of the three-game set with the Mariners. His cutter will certainly be present.

Story’s timeline in question

Trevor Story (elbow) recently targeted Friday’s series opener against the Blue Jays at Fenway as his return date to the big league diamond.

But Cora wouldn’t totally commit to that day, knowing the shortstop still has to get more reps.

“I haven’t talked to him about it,” Cora said. “He’s still in spring-training mode. I know he threw it out to [reporters] that he was getting close. We’ll see how it goes. But it’s not [set in stone] that he’ll be with us this weekend, but he’s getting closer.”

Story has a maximum of 20 days on a rehab assignment. Originally, Cora said the team would like to use the full allotment of days to ensure he gets enough reps, especially in the field where the Sox want to see his arm strength progress following offseason elbow surgery.

Story, who is very in tune with his body, recently said he would be realistic about his return and would not rush the process. Though Cora wouldn’t commit to Friday, that Story feels like he’s ready to return to the parent club is a good omen.

“We have Trevor [coming back],” Cora said. “He’s probably one of the most dynamic players [in the game]. He’s a good hitter. He’s a good defender and he’s a very good runner.”

Story will play in his ninth rehab contest Tuesday for Triple A Worcester in a road contest against the Syracuse Mets.

Sale on schedule for Tuesday

Chris Sale (shoulder) is still scheduled to pitch three innings Tuesday at Syracuse. The lefthander will have at least one more rehab appearance before rejoining the big league club. Tanner Houck (facial fracture) and Garrett Whitlock (elbow) will throw up-and-downs Tuesday … Catcher Reese McGuire (oblique) will be activated at some point during this series. Cora said the club will have to make a roster move either Monday night or Tuesday … The Sox placed lefthander Joely Rodriguez (hip) on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Saturday. To fill Rodriguez’s spot on the active roster, lefty Joe Jacques was recalled from Worcester.

Mariners involved in trade market

Before the game, the Mariners made a pair of trades. Closer Paul Sewald (21 saves) was sent to the Diamondbacks for infielder Josh Rojas, outfielder Dominic Canzone, and infield prospect Ryan Bliss. Also, outfielder A.J. Pollock and utilityman Mark Mathias were dished to the Giants for a player to be named later or cash.

