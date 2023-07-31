For Franklin Post 75′s American Legion state champions, representing their town one more time meant everything

Why not play for his town one more time?

After Franklin lost in the state championship for the second year in a row, Mucciarone was left to decide how he would spend his final summer before playing in college at UMass-Lowell.

Mucciarone is one of a number of local seniors on the Franklin Post 75 Legion baseball team, which won its second straight state title Friday by defeating Shrewsbury Post 397, 6-5, Friday at Mahan Field.

Post 75 — which had never won a state title before last season — will begin regional play Wednesday. Mucciarone spun 5 ⅓ innings of two-run ball with nine strikeouts in the title game as Franklin finished off an unbeaten season.

Advertisement

It’s not just the success on the field for Franklin; Post 75 managed to bring back a number of now-high school graduates from the area for one more summer of Legion. Playing for the town — particularly after ending their high school careers with heartbreak — was a big pull.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“You’re playing for the community, a little something more than just an amateur league,” coach Tyler Pasquarosa said. “They’re playing rivals in surrounding towns under the lights, and I think it means something to them.”

With many of the contributors playing collegiately in just a few months, there’s always the allure of the Futures League, which pulls local talent thanks to a few rules that set it apart from other summer leagues.

First, players who have yet to play in college but are committed to play in the upcoming season can suit up (and do in droves) Starting in 2023, there is no limit to the number of incoming freshmen that can be rostered.

Second, each roster must include at least 10 players with New England ties — either residing or attending college in the region.

Advertisement

“I did think about [playing in the Futures League], and it was tempting,” Mucciarone said. “But you know, just winning more games with these guys is always the best. I just didn’t want to end it off how we did in high school. Coming back here and playing with these guys just means the world to me.”

He’s not alone. Chris Goode, who just finished his freshman season at Merrimack, came back for one more summer of Legion ball. Other commits for next season include Ian Moser (Eastern Connecticut), Tyler Bellan (Wheaton), Luke Frauton (WPI), Eisig Chin (Stonehill), and Brendan Sencaj (Bentley).

“It’s always a blessing to win a state championship with your hometown,” Goode said. “To come here and win it twice in a row for the Legion team is huge since the Legion team has never won it before, it’s pretty awesome.”

To Pasquarosa, it’s a credit to the culture that those players helped create that they choose to return to Legion.

“I love those guys more than ever,” Pasquarosa said. “I love all my guys here, but they set the tone … We have a great group of resilient kids that come from great high school programs that know how to play baseball the right way. I’m fortunate that I’m able to coach them in the summer.”

Notables

▪ A pair of recent high school graduates earned starting spots in the Futures League All-Star Game Tuesday night, with Franklin’s Ryan Gerety and Natick’s Will Fosberg each suiting up for Team Mountain, which defeated Team Lake, 3-1. Both Gerety and Fosberg will play at Northeastern next season.

Advertisement

▪ Dexter Southfield quarterback Joe McCauley Jr., a rising senior from Brookline, committed to Richmond on Friday… Austin Prep infielder Jake Harring is headed to Hofstra to play baseball. The rising senior was a 2022 All-Scholastic at Amesbury before transferring and reclassifying last summer. He is the son of former UMass Lowell baseball coach Ken Harring, who resigned last Monday after 19 years at the helm… Marblehead wide receiver Connor Cronin committed to Brown on Thursday. The two-time Globe All-Scholastic will do a post grad season at Avon Old Farms this year before enrolling at Brown, where he’ll play under coach James Perry... Westford track star Paul Bergeron will run at Stanford. Bergeron, a rising senior, was the Globe’s cross-country athlete of the year last fall and won the 2-mile at the Division 1 meet this spring with a time of 8:51.88, the third fastest in state history.

▪ Teddy Mutryn, a rising junior at Dexter Southfield, was selected to play for the USA Under-17 hockey team for the Five Nations Tournament. The tournament, which Team USA has won eight times since its creation in 2007, runs from Aug. 4-8. The Norwell resident was the lone Massachusetts player selected.

▪ Merry MacDonald is the new athletic director at Oliver Ames. MacDonald was a three-sport star at Braintree (Class of 2006) in volleyball, basketball, and softball. She helped the Wamps girls’ basketball team capture the 2006 Division 1 state title over Springfield Central. MacDonald, who played softball at Endicott, spent the last ten years as the softball coach at Fitchburg State. She is replacing Bill Matthews.

Advertisement

▪ Carver won the Northeast 7v7 South Regional Small Schools Championship last Sunday at Xaverian, defeating Dexter Southfield, 14-12, in the championship game. In the Open Division, Milton reigned supreme by taking down North Kingstown (RI), 27-7. The New England Regionals will be held August 3-4 at Xaverian.

▪ Foxborough High School announced the school’s inaugural Hall of Fame class on Thursday. Bobby Moreshead, Joe Heinricher, Sarah Behn, Tom Nalen, Joan Goodwin, Jack Martinelli, and the 1987 state champion girls’ soccer team will all be inducted.

Globe correspondent AJ Traub contributed to this report.