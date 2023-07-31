Mariners, mired in mediocrity, trade closer Paul Sewald to playoff-hopeful Diamondbacks

The Mariners entered Monday night’s series opener against the Red Sox mired in mediocrity. They have hovered around .500 for most of the season, never climbing more than three games above the .500 mark at any point. They started Monday 5½ games back of the Texas Rangers in the AL West and 4½ games behind in the wild-card race.

The Arizona Diamondbacks solidified the back of their bullpen ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, acquiring closer Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for infielder Josh Rojas , outfielder Dominic Canzone , and infield prospect Ryan Bliss , according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal hasn’t been officially announced.

Advertisement

The Diamondbacks opted to be buyers at the trade deadline despite a 7-16 record in July that’s caused their overall record to slide to 56-50. Arizona is in third place in the National League West but in the thick of the wild-card race.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Sewald was a mainstay at the back of Seattle’s bullpen for the past three seasons. He has a career-high 21 saves this season in 45 appearances, after recording 20 saves in 2022 and 11 in 2021. In his three seasons with Seattle, Sewald had an 18-8 record and 2.88 ERA in 172 games.

Arizona’s bullpen has struggled of late, with a rotating cast of closers like Scott McGough, Andrew Chafin, and Miguel Castro. Sewald’s arrival should give the Diamondbacks some certainty on who will handle the ninth inning.

Angels add more bats with deal for Cron, Grichuk

In a trade completed late Sunday, the Los Angeles Angels reacquired first baseman C.J. Cron and outfielder Randal Grichuk from the Colorado Rockies for a pair of pitching prospects. Cron and Grichuck came up through the Angels’ farm system.

The Angels have been active in the days and weeks leading up to Tuesday’s 6 p.m. trade deadline, as they are desperate to end their MLB-worst streaks of seven consecutive losing seasons and eight consecutive non-playoff seasons in two-way star Shohei Ohtani’s walk year. Their efforts have been endangered by injuries that have seriously compromised their depth.

Advertisement

Los Angeles has a major league-leading 17 players on its injured lists after outfielder Taylor Ward (facial fractures) joined the group following a hit by pitch. Superstar center fielder Mike Trout (wrist) also remains on the IL but is expected back sometime in August.

Mets pay to save money without Scherzer

The New York Mets are paying Texas $35.51 million over the next 14 months as part of the Max Scherzer trade, leaving the Rangers in effect responsible for $22.5 million owed to the three-time Cy Young Award winner, according to details of the deal obtained by the AP.

Texas acquired Scherzer for minor league infielder Luisangel Acuña, a brother of Atlanta All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Scherzer is expected to start Thursday for the Rangers, at home, against the White Sox.

Braves get Minter back

The majors-best Atlanta Braves reinstated lefthander A.J. Minter (shoulder), a key performer out of their bullpen, from the 15-day injured list and optioned righthander AJ Smith-Shawver to Triple A. Smith-Shawver’s spot in the rotation could be filled by the expected return of lefty Max Fried (forearm) from the IL, where he has resided since early May.

MLB ponies up to settle minors lawsuit

Major League Baseball paid its $185 million settlement of a lawsuit by minor leaguers alleging violations of minimum wage laws. Under terms of the settlement agreed to last year, about 24,000 players from 2009-22 were potentially eligible to share the money, with estimated payments to players averaging in the $5,000 to $5,500 range.