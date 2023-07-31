Patriots offense needs a spark, and may have found it in rookie Demario Douglas

Meanwhile, 10 feet away, fans screamed for Bailey Zappe and chanted his name as he also signed autographs. Matthew Judon tried to steer the fans toward the rookie receiver.

“Pop — that’s the guy y’all should be cheering for,” Judon said.

It’s not that Judon isn’t a Zappe fan. It’s that Douglas, a 5-foot-8-inch slot receiver, has been turning heads through the first week of camp.

Douglas, the 210th pick in April’s draft out of Liberty, isn’t a household name in New England. But he has been doing a little bit of everything so far.

He’s playing in the slot, on the outside, and out of the backfield. He’s doing jet-sweep motions before the snap. He’s returning punts. He’s playing with the first-team, second-team, and third-team offense. And the ball ends up in his hands a lot, whether it’s on designed plays or on quick hitters over the middle.

In Sunday’s practice, Douglas earned a little fist-bump from Bill Belichick.

“Oh yeah, we notice him,” safety Jabrill Peppers said Monday. “He’s out there making plays, same thing you guys have seen. But we saw it early on in OTAs.”

Peppers is impressed with how much the coaches have asked of Douglas.

“First year in the system, moving him inside, outside, doing a lot of things, and he’s handling it pretty well,” Peppers said. “I’m hoping the best for him.”

The Patriots have a decent receiver group with established NFL production in JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, and Kendrick Bourne and tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki. But they don’t have a true No. 1 receiver or elite speed, and if they want to compete in the AFC, they’re going to need to find an unheralded spark somewhere on the roster.

Marcus Jones could be that player. He had three dynamic touchdowns last year — an 84-yard punt return, a 69-yard interception return, and a 48-yard catch-and-run on a screen pass.

But Jones is a cornerback by trade, and has spent most of training camp in the secondary. Douglas, though, is emerging as a potential X factor in the offense.

It’s still very early, of course, and the NFL waiver wire is full of training camp heroes who can’t keep up their production over five long weeks. But Douglas undoubtedly has been one of the breakout stars of the early portion of camp.

“Douglas had a good spring and he’s followed it up with a few couple good practices here,” Belichick said. “It’s a big jump for him from a competition level in college, but he seems to be transitioning pretty well. He’s a smart kid. He picks things up well, learns quickly, so all things that work in his favor.”

Douglas was a dynamic receiver and punt returner at Liberty, scoring a 70-plus-yard touchdown in each of his last three seasons — two punt returns and a 75-yard rush. The Patriots got to know him back in January, when they coached him at the Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas.

Douglas’s size (5 feet 8 inches, 192 pounds) and small-school pedigree kept him on the board until the end of the sixth round. But one NFC special teams coach praised the pick, saying the Patriots got an “electric” punt returner to pair with Jones. And a rival AFC executive said that Douglas was one of his favorite Day 3 draft picks across the league.

“Really like him,” the executive said. “Very good value to get him that late. He’s a fast, quick playmaker, just a little short. He’s more slender than traditional New England slot guys, but he has the capacity to be a productive slot for them, and provides dual returner value on special teams.”

Douglas (left) had some highlight-reel plays at Liberty. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Peppers has been impressed with Douglas’s style, saying he plays bigger than 192 pounds.

“What has surprised me most is his physicality,” Peppers said. “He’s a smaller guy, but he’s tough as nails. I think that’ll bode well for him.”

The Patriots have been a factory for slot receivers over the past 24 years — from Troy Brown to Wes Welker to Julian Edelman — but have had a void at the position since Edelman called it quits after the 2020 season. Jakobi Meyers, now with the Raiders, was dependable in the role, but he didn’t have the speed or physicality to pick up yards after the catch.

The 2023 Patriots, though, may have found not one but two prototypical slot receivers — Smith-Schuster and Douglas, who both played snaps out of the backfield Monday with Ty Montgomery still out of practice.

Douglas has been watching film of Welker, Brown, and the other slot guys.

“I watch everything that they do, because they were successful,” Douglas said. “I feel like I want to be able to perform anywhere, so being versatile always been in my game. I’m ready to play wherever he wants me to play, especially special teams

“Anywhere — put me anywhere. I’m here to come play.”

