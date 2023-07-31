Rays add Aaron Civale to starting rotation via trade with Guardians

Civale, a Northeastern University product whose name has been thrown around in trade speculation for weeks, has been pitching as well lately as he has in several seasons. The righthander posted a 1.45 ERA in six July starts. On Sunday, he pitched six scoreless innings in a win over the Chicago White Sox to improve to 5-2.

With the trade deadline approaching Tuesday at 6 p.m., the Tampa Bay Rays opted not to wait any longer to acquire a starting pitcher. On Monday, the Rays added Aaron Civale in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians for first base prospect Kyle Manzardo.

The move should provide a boost to the Rays. While Tampa Bay still owns the third-best record in the majors, it has slipped into second place behind the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles.

“Hopefully he comes in and doesn’t miss a beat and keeps doing exactly what he’s been doing,” Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe said in New York before the opener of a three-game series against the Yankees. “No more pressure than what he’s been dealing with over in Cleveland. So he’s coming over, he’s going to be welcomed in like he’s been here all year.”

The move is a bit surprising from Cleveland’s standpoint since the Guardians are just one-half game out of first place in the AL Central.

The Guardians have dealt with injuries to their rotation all season and are currently missing ace Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie, and Cal Quantrill. While the move with Civale creates a major pitching void for Cleveland, president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said getting a player of Manzardo’s stature was more important.

“Tough trade to make,” Antonetti said in a Zoom call. “But we did feel it was a unique opportunity to acquire someone like Kyle. We knew it would come at a steep cost.”

Antonetti said it’s possible the Guardians could make more trades before Tuesday’s deadline to address their pitching issues.



