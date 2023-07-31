Tampa Bay tees off for four homers and Tyler Glasnow throws a seven-inning gem in win in New York

Before the game, the Rays gave their rotation a significant boost by acquiring Aaron Civale from Cleveland in a trade for highly regarded minor league prospect Kyle Manzardo.

Brandon Lowe launched a two-run drive in the first and Wander Franco added a solo shot in the third before Isaac Paredes and Josh Lowe went back-to-back in the fourth.

NEW YORK — Tyler Glasnow pitched seven splendid innings and the Tampa Bay Rays hit four early homers off spot starter Jhony Brito to beat the New York Yankees, 5-1, Monday night.

Tampa Bay then went out and took the opener of a three-game series between division rivals behind Glasnow. The Rays are 1½ games behind first-place Baltimore in the American League East and lead the wild-card standings.

Brito (4-5) was called up from the minors earlier in the day to start in place of Domingo Germán, who was scratched because of discomfort in his armpit that prevented him from playing catch Sunday.

Germán, however, entered out of the bullpen in the fifth and worked five scoreless innings of two-hit ball. He was scheduled to get checked by a doctor in the late afternoon, and manager Aaron Boone had said the Yankees didn’t think the righthander would need a stint on the injured list.

Glasnow (5-3) allowed three hits and struck out eight, improving to 3-0 in his past four starts. He has gone seven innings in each of his past three outings.

Robert Stephenson and Pete Fairbanks finished the three-hitter.

Jake Bauers homered in the second for the last-place Yankees, who fell to 1-3 since Aaron Judge came off the injured list. The star slugger walked three times and struck out.