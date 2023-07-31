Game 106: Red Sox at Mariners lineups and notes

The Red Sox continue their road trip on the West Coast with a three-game series at Seattle in a matchup of two of the better-performing teams over the last 30 days.
Despite losing their last two games in San Francisco, the Red Sox have the best record in the majors for the month of July, 15-7. The Mariners are 16-9 this month. They return home after completing a six-game road trip in which they took two of three games at both Minnesota and Arizona.
Both teams have climbed into contention for the postseason. The Sox are 2½ games behind the Blue Jays and Astros, who are tied for the final two spots in the wild-card standings. The Mariners are 4½ back.
Lineups
RED SOX (56-49): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (7-5, 4.11 ERA)
MARINERS (54-51): TBA
Pitching: RHP George Kirby (9-8, 3.49 ERA)
Time: 9:40 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Kirby: Triston Casas 0-3, Rafael Devers 4-8, Jarren Duran 1-3, Pablo Reyes 1-3, Justin Turner 1-3, Alex Verdugo 3-9, Connor Wong 0-3
Mariners vs. Pivetta: J.P. Crawford 0-3, Ty France 3-7, Teoscar Hernández 3-21, Dylan Moore 0-2, Tom Murphy 1-2, Cal Raleigh 1-2, Julio Rodríguez 0-3, Eugenio Suárez 2-8, Taylor Trammell 1-4, Kolten Wong 3-8
Stat of the day: The Red Sox are 14-5-1 in series play when they win the first game. They are 20-13-2 in series play overall.
Notes: Pivetta is scheduled to make his first start since beating the Mariners, 9-4, May 16 after allowing four runs on six hits in 5⅓ innings, with four walks and six strikeouts. Since moving to the bullpen, Pivetta has a 1.98 ERA, holding batters to a .128 average. He pitched five scoreless innings of relief Tuesday in a 7-1 victory over Atlanta, allowing three hits and one walk, and striking out five. … Kirby is 1-1 with a 4.86 ERA in three career starts against the Red Sox. That includes a 10-1 victory May 15 at Fenway Park in which he allowed one run on eight hits in 6⅔ innings, with one walk and six strikeouts.
