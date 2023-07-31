Game 106: Red Sox at Mariners lineups and notes

The Red Sox continue their road trip on the West Coast with a three-game series at Seattle in a matchup of two of the better-performing teams over the last 30 days.

Despite losing their last two games in San Francisco, the Red Sox have the best record in the majors for the month of July, 15-7. The Mariners are 16-9 this month. They return home after completing a six-game road trip in which they took two of three games at both Minnesota and Arizona.

Both teams have climbed into contention for the postseason. The Sox are 2½ games behind the Blue Jays and Astros, who are tied for the final two spots in the wild-card standings. The Mariners are 4½ back.