Replacing Devin McCourty isn’t looking like a one-man job for Patriots

“We’re all in charge of that now,” Peppers said when quizzed about the communication in the secondary after Monday’s workout. “As a safety, you’re in charge of the back end, help the [linebackers] out. Whoever is out there is expected to communicate at a high level.

So far, there have been multiple defenders occupying McCourty’s deep safety spot, including Jabrill Peppers and Adrian Phillips .

FOXBOROUGH — Through the first five training camp practices, it appears it will be a collective effort by the Partiots as they to try to replace safety Devin McCourty .

“We have a lot of capable guys back there who have played a lot of ball. A lot of guys who can do a lot of different things. It’s about honing in, being consistent, and doing the right thing on each and every play.”

McCourty retired in the offseason after 13 seasons with the Patriots. He was a consistent, steadying presence who led the team in defensive snaps the last three seasons and tied for the team lead in interceptions last season with four.

If the early days of camp are any indication, Peppers and Phillips will carry the bulk of his workload. It’s a challenge they welcome.

“That’s the captain,” said Phillips. “For a long time, he was commanding the secondary back there. It was pretty much his room, and with him being gone, that’s a big void to fill.

“But the good thing is we [have] a lot of veterans back there, and we have guys who have played the game at a high level, so we understand what it takes. We know if Dev is gone, there’s going to have to be a level of communication from everybody that they necessarily haven’t had before.”

For his part, Peppers was one of several defenders happy to get back into pads Monday.

“You hate days where you can’t really get as physical as you want to be,” he said. “It was definitely nice to feel a little thump out there and start playing some real football.”

Both sides now

Padded practices usually result in drama, and Monday’s highlight might have been when linebacker Jahlani Tavai flipped from defense to offense for a round of fullback in goal-line work. Peppers was one of the defenders who was in the thick of it, trying to slow down Tavai and the offense.

“Love that,” Peppers said. “That’s the closest to real football you can get. You don’t start really hitting until the preseason. So whenever I can build that callus and get my body back into the swing of things, I love that.”

The Patriots currently do not have a fullback on the roster, but they do have a tradition of moving guys from one side of the ball to the other as needed, including Richard Seymour (defensive line to fullback), Elandon Roberts (linebacker to fullback), and Marcus Jones (cornerback to wide receiver).

“That was pretty cool,” said defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. “We saw him do that a few times during OTAs and minicamp. It’s cool for him doing both offense and defense.”

And Wise had no qualms about delivering a shot to his defensive teammate.

“Once you cross to the other side of the ball, you go offense,” he said. “Therefore, fair game.”

Defensive lineman Devin Godchaux said he won’t be one of the defensive players lobbying for a chance on offense.

“I want to do the hitting; I don’t want to get hit,” he said with a smile. “I need my knees, I need everything. I want to deliver the hit. I don’t want to get hit.”

Strange was hurting

Offensive lineman Cole Strange was one of a handful of players slowed by health issues Monday. Strange suffered what appeared to be a leg injury roughly halfway through the workout, but a league source indicated that it was not serious … Before practice, Bill Belichick was asked about having Bill O’Brien back in the fold, and he gave his most expansive answer of the day. “Bill’s great,” he replied. “Bill’s great to work with. A really experienced coach, has a good feel for all aspects of the game. He’s been a head coach, and it’s different than when it was the last time. He’s had that experience handling all types of things besides just being an offensive coordinator. So, yeah, he brings a lot of experience, a lot of confidence. It’s great to have Bill.” … It was a smaller crowd — but no less vocal — on hand for Monday morning’s workout … The Patriots are back on the field Tuesday, with practice set to start at 12:30 p.m. Gates open to the public at 11 a.m. For more information, check out patriots.com/trainingcamp.

