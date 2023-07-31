As some teams fold and others raise, the Red Sox are keeping their cards close to the vest

Based on bWAR and adjusted earned run average, Civale has been Cleveland’s most valuable starter this season. But the Guardians, who develop pitchers much better than they do position players, took the opportunity to get a well-regarded 23-year-old power hitter into their system.

The Guardians traded righthander Aaron Civale to the Rays for Kyle Manzardo, an injured Triple A first baseman.

Monday was an eventful day for wild-card contenders in both leagues — and some teams that apparently don’t consider themselves contenders.

Cleveland’s most realistic route to the postseason is by winning the weak American League Central and they could well do that without Civale.

A few hours later, the Mariners traded closer Paul Sewald to the Diamondbacks for two prospects as they were preparing to play the Red Sox.

Nothing says “we give up” to a clubhouse more than trading your closer. But with his team six games out in the wild-card case and needing to jump over four other clubs, Seattle president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto decided to take advantage of the market.

He also sent outfielder A.J. Pollock and Triple A utility player Mark Mathias to the Giants. That opened two spots on the 40-man roster.

As the deadline approaches, teams are staking out their positions, the first step toward what will likely be a flurry of deals before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Angels are aggressive buyers despite long odds of making the postseason because they are determined to do all it takes to keep Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani will surely receive a record contract wherever he lands. But his oft-stated desire to win the World Series has the Angels scrambling to demonstrate they share that passion.

Los Angeles has added a starter (Lucas Giolito), a reliever (Reynaldo López), an outfielder (Randal Grichuk), a first baseman (C.J. Cron), and two other infielders (Eduardo Escobar and Mike Moustakas).

The Blue Jays are buyers, having already landed closer Jordan Hicks and looking for more additions.

The Brewers are buyers as they try to hold onto a wild-card spot, obtaining valuable utility man Mark Canha from the Mets.

The Phillies have scouts all over, including on the Red Sox, as they look for improvements. The Cubs, who have surged over the last 10 days, are now not only inclined to keep Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman, they obtained third baseman Jeimer Candelario from the Nationals.

The Astros are discussing Justin Verlander with the Mets to counter the trade of Max Scherzer to the Rangers.

The Red Sox, as is often the case, are somewhere in the middle as Chaim Bloom ponders his options.

It’s not realistic to think the Sox can win the division. But they were only 2 ½ games out in the wild-card race when the day started, trailing the Astros, Blue Jays, and Rays.

The Sox have seven games left against Houston, six against Toronto, and five against Tampa Bay. As those three teams work to get better, it remains unclear what path the Sox will take.

Sox players and officials often mention Tanner Houck, Chris Sale, Trevor Story, and Garrett Whitlock will be coming off the injured list this month.

They should help. But it’s impossible to guess how many innings Sale could pitch given all his injuries in recent seasons. The same is true for Whitlock.

Houck, because he did not injure his arm, is the best bet to provide a boost to the pitching staff.

Story, who hasn’t faced major league pitching since last Sept. 11, is likely to rejoin the team on Friday. But that’s not a guarantee. He has only played eight minor league games.

At worst, he should be able to provide the same steady defense as Yu Chang but with much more offensive potential.

But the Sox need more than that. Like many fans, Alex Cora is waiting to see what happens. But there’s no anxiety.

“Not really, to be honest with you,” he said. “I know where we’re at and what we’re trying to accomplish. I’ve been in touch with Chaim the whole day about certain things and hopefully something happens.

“If it happens, we’re going to be OK. If nothing happens, we’re going to be OK, too. I do believe this team is a really good baseball team playing good baseball.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.