Whatever the Red Sox do at this deadline, they shouldn’t trade Justin Turner

Oh, the 2004 Red Sox are of course the most storied, important, and enduring of the four World Series-winning teams this century, and if you disagree with that, you are way overdue for a rewatch of “Four Days in October.”

That’s just about the highest compliment we can pay to a Red Sox player, is it not?

Justin Turner would have fit effortlessly on the 2013 Red Sox, and not just because he has the requisite unruly beard.

The 2018 edition, which won a franchise-record 108 games in the regular season and buzz-sawed through the Yankees, Astros, and Dodgers in the postseason, is the best Red Sox team we’ve ever seen.

The 2007 champs? They were constructed with remarkable balance, with the superstar holdovers from the ‘04 curse-busters (Manny Ramirez, David Ortiz, Curt Schilling) joined by the rich fruits of the farm system (Dustin Pedroia, Jon Lester, Jonathan Papelbon) and a savvy trade acquisition or two (Mike Lowell, Josh Beckett).

But ‘13, that team permanently resides in Boston’s heart. Ortiz, Pedroia, and Lester formed the reliable holdover core. But a collection of underestimated veteran acquisitions with something to prove — among them Shane Victorino, Mike Napoli, and Koji Uehara — formed an unbreakable all-for-one-one-for-all kinship with each other and the people of this city in the wake of the Boston Marathon bombing in April.

Those Sox, who had finished in last place the previous season, weren’t supposed to win much of anything. Instead, they won the World Series, and they won us over forever.

Turner was just a 28-year-old fledgling utility player with the Mets in ‘13, so if we’re being Captain Literal here, no, he would not have helped the Sox that year even as much as, say, Mike Carp.

But now, a decade later, in his first and hopefully not lone season with the Red Sox, his approach on and off the field have helped bring that ‘13 ethos back to the franchise.

That’s my long-and-winding road to saying this: Chaim Bloom would be doing his team and himself no favors if he trades Turner by tomorrow’s 6 p.m. deadline.

Moving the 38-year-old Turner, who has a $13.4 million player option for next season, has to be considered somewhat of a possibility considering his contract situation and his immense appeal to a true contender.

Turner delivers in the big moments. He punishes those who underestimate him. He prioritizes camaraderie, being a good teammate, and connecting with the fans in the city he now calls his baseball home. I now understand why Dodgers fans admired him so much, treating him as if he were a great player rather than a very good one. He wins games, and he wins you over.

My favorite example of Turner coming through occurred during last Wednesday’s thrilling come-from-behind win at Fenway against the Braves, when his two-run Wall-ball double in the seventh inning put the Red Sox up, 4-3, in an eventual 5-3 win. There were 37,457 patrons in the ballpark that night. I’d bet 30,000 of them assumed he would come through.

Turner is not the main reason this Red Sox season feels more hopeful than the last one ever did; the majority of optimism can be ascribed to the development of Brayan Bello, Triston Casas, and Jarren Duran, and the sense that the core of the next excellent Red Sox team is pulling into the parking lot right now.

But he is a reason, and not an unimportant one. He’s hitting very well (.287 average, .839 OPS, 17 homers, league-high 49 RBIs since June 1). Defensively, he’ll play wherever manager Alex Cora points him.

I think it’s telling that his third most-similar player statistically through age-37 is Kevin Millar. Turner is a little better hitter, a little less boisterous, a little more authentic, but he brings the same good attributes as Millar did to the 2003 Red Sox, and then to the champs a year later. Turner is the kind of guy who would declare in a tense playoff series, “Don’t let us win tonight, because …” And he’d mean it.

(Aside: Turner’s most similar player through age 30 is Tim Naehring, if you’re one of those folks like me who wonder what shape Naehring’s career might have taken had it not been ended by an elbow injury.)

Now, the realists among us can probably agree that earning one of the three American League wild-card spots would constitute a successful season for the Red Sox. They are not talented or deep enough to pull off a 2013 redux.

But we also can agree that this season is so much more hopeful than last. The new core is blossoming. On most nights — at least on nights when they catch the ball — they are genuinely fun to watch. If these guys can figure out how to beat a Bay Area team once in a while, they can make a real playoff push.

Bloom cannot take the “Hey, free Hosmer!” approach to “enhancing” the roster that he did last year. Rafael Devers was right. The Red Sox deserve real help. Fans are tired of waiting … waiting for prospects to arrive … waiting for players to come back from injuries … waiting for enhancements that never arrive.

The future is bright. But the present matters too. Bloom needs to get his team help before the deadline.

Justin Turner has been here just a short time. But in approach, aptitude, and attitude, he’s reminiscent of players on the best Red Sox teams of this generation. That’s not someone you trade. That’s someone you clone.

