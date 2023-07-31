With the pads on, Patriots get more physical, and other observations from training camp

The message was simple, according to the players who spoke after practice. Belichick reminded the group about the importance of staying disciplined — even when the pads come on.

So, what did Belichick have to say?

FOXBOROUGH — As the end of Monday’s training camp practice neared, Patriots coach Bill Belichick gathered all players and coaches together for a full-team huddle. The meeting lasted just a couple of minutes, before the offense and defense wrapped up the day with a competitive 11-on-11 period on the goal line.

“We know how to practice, but guys are just excited,” safety Jabrill Peppers said. “We’re competitive. But you’ve got to know how to practice to keep guys healthy.”

Monday marked the first padded session for the Patriots this summer. With the intensity and physicality set to increase, Belichick wanted his players to maintain perspective and temper their approach. The intervention seemed needed, as multiple players exited the field with injuries and others practiced in a limited capacity.

Left guard Cole Strange left the field after tweaking his knee during a one-on-one drill. He spent a significant amount of time in the medical shed before testing his knee on the sidelines. Strange ultimately did not return to action, but he stayed to watch the remainder of practice with his helmet on.

Tight end Scotty Washington, guard Chasen Hines, and wide receiver Jalen Hurd also visited the medical shed. And safety Brad Hawkins needed help limping off the field following a collision during an 11-on-11 play.

Although Strange is the only starter of the banged-up bunch, Belichick’s message is clearly one the Patriots should heed.

“Everybody wants to prove what they can do, but it’s the first day in pads,” defensive tackle Davon Godchaux said. “Nobody is going to make the team today. But you can improve. Everybody wants to be aggressive in pads, but it’s just the first day.”

Other notes and observations from Day 5 of training camp …

▪ The introduction of pads often spotlights the line of scrimmage, but the Patriots were missing important players in key position groups.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown and running back Rhamondre Stevenson spent the bulk of practice on the lower fields. With Strange sidelined and right guard Michael Onwenu still on the physically unable to perform list, the Patriots practiced without three of their starting five offensive linemen during team drills.

Brown, who was barely a participant in the spring, had practiced in full the previous four days. Belichick noted that he’s “in good shape” and “lighter than he’s been.”

Stevenson also was limited last Thursday, but he hasn’t shed light on why his levels of participation have differed. Given the team’s weak backfield depth, it makes sense if the Patriots are being cautious with his workload.

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon also joined Brown and Stevenson on the lower fields. Judon, who practiced in full for the first time Friday, said he is not “holding in” for an adjusted contract, though his actions sure seem to indicate otherwise. According to Judon, he and the training staff are easing him into camp to ensure his conditioning is up to standard.

Wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery did not practice for the third straight day, as he continues to deal with a leg injury suffered last week. Offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (non-football injury list), safety Cody Davis (PUP), offensive lineman Jake Andrews, and linebacker Terez Hall also did not practice.

Hall, who had been limited the past two practices, was the lone new absence.

Rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte returned to the field after missing Sunday’s practice.

▪ The Patriots have worked out three veteran running backs — most recently, Ezekiel Elliott — but Pierre Strong is paying no mind to any potential roster changes.

“I don’t really look at that type of stuff,” Strong said. “I just do what’s best for me and what’s best for the team.”

It sure seems as though the Patriots are looking to bolster their backfield, with Stevenson as their only proven player. For now, though, both Strong and Kevin Harris are looking to show they are deserving of larger roles headed into their second NFL seasons.

With Stevenson limited on the lower fields and Montgomery injured, Strong, Harris, and J.J. Taylor split reps Monday. Strong projects to contribute on third down as a pass-catcher, while Harris plays more between the tackles.

“It’s my time to show what I can do,” Strong said. “[Stevenson] is a great player. He’s down there, and he’s my brother, but up here, when it’s just us three rotating, I got to show what I can do. Because, at the end of the day, it’s my future as well.”

Strong, who logged multiple carries in just two games last season, said he spent the offseason honing his speed, route-running, and blitz protection in hopes of becoming an all-around back. Strong is known for registering the fastest 40-yard dash (4.37 seconds) among all running back prospects at the combine in 2022.

▪ The Patriots seem to be experimenting with options at fullback, slotting in linebacker Jahlani Tavai for a handful of snaps as the lead blocker at the goal line. Godchaux joked that when he first saw Tavai move to offense, he said, “OK, we’re going to sting your [expletive] now.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.