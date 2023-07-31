14 workers killed in the collapse of a crane being used to build a bridge in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — A huge crane collapsed at a highway construction site in western India, killing at least 14 workers, officials said Monday.

Television footage showed the collapsed crane on the ground as rescue workers looked for survivors near the site in Thane, a city just outside Mumbai. At least three people who were injured were rushed to a hospital.

Press Trust of India reported the crane is used to install precast box girders while building highway and high-speed rail bridges.