BeyHive arrives in fashion for Beyoncé concert

It wouldn’t be a groundbreaking Beyoncé world tour without the fashion to match it. The Queen Bey herself has gone viral on the internet with her iconic concert outfits, and now it’s time for the BeyHive — Beyoncé's fanbase — to show off their Renaissance style as they arrive at Gillette Stadium for tonight’s concert.
The train to the stadium kicked off tonight’s runway with lots of metallic and cowboy hats.
Fans got in formation to board the train to see Beyoncé at Gillette Stadium Tuesday night.— Boston Globe Arts (@BostonGlobeArts) August 1, 2023
They brought big energy with their metallic and sparkly outfits, and cowboy-themed attire.
