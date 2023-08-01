scorecardresearch Skip to main content

BeyHive arrives in fashion for Beyoncé concert

By Shanna Kelly Globe Staff,Updated August 1, 2023, 19 minutes ago
Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023 in London, England.Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

It wouldn’t be a groundbreaking Beyoncé world tour without the fashion to match it. The Queen Bey herself has gone viral on the internet with her iconic concert outfits, and now it’s time for the BeyHive — Beyoncé's fanbase — to show off their Renaissance style as they arrive at Gillette Stadium for tonight’s concert.

The train to the stadium kicked off tonight’s runway with lots of metallic and cowboy hats.

