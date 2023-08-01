scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Big moments from Beyoncé's concert at Gillette

By Shanna Kelly Globe Staff,Updated August 1, 2023, 5 minutes ago
Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

Queen Bey has come to Boston. Take a look at some of the standout moments before and during the Renaissance World Tour concert at Gillette Stadium.

To kick off the night, Governor Maura Healey officially welcomed Beyoncé to the state.

As fans get in formation for the Beyoncé train, the first glimpse of tonight’s fashion takes center stage.

On the train, members of the BeyHive — Beyoncé's fanbase — share their love for Beyoncé and excitement for tonight’s performance.

One concertgoer, Joy Watts, is celebrating her 30th birthday with Beyoncé after receiving tickets as a present.

After waiting virtually in line for tickets behind 10,000 people, this group got a little Queen Bey with their brunch.

