Big moments from Beyoncé's concert at Gillette

Queen Bey has come to Boston. Take a look at some of the standout moments before and during the Renaissance World Tour concert at Gillette Stadium.
To kick off the night, Governor Maura Healey officially welcomed Beyoncé to the state.
Please do not be alarmed.— Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) August 1, 2023
Remain calm.
Do not attempt to leave the dance floor. @Beyonce is playing @GilletteStadium tonight. Bring the energy and get ready to move 🐝🪩 pic.twitter.com/p9Om0WxbWX
As fans get in formation for the Beyoncé train, the first glimpse of tonight’s fashion takes center stage.
Ahead of the concert, Lynn Muthee, 25, called Beyoncé “the best entertainer ever,” and said she was most looking forward to seeing the Renaissance album performed live.— Boston Globe Arts (@BostonGlobeArts) August 1, 2023
Friend Brandon Craig, 27, said he couldn’t wait to see the dancers “who have been killing it in every video.” pic.twitter.com/SvA9O9WZqR
On the train, members of the BeyHive — Beyoncé's fanbase — share their love for Beyoncé and excitement for tonight’s performance.
Cheryl Daniel, 23, and Logan Clark, 25, said Beyoncé is a generational talent who excels at everything she does.— Boston Globe Arts (@BostonGlobeArts) August 1, 2023
“I’m just excited to see Beyoncé,” Clark said. “You can put her in any lane, and she’ll thrive. She raps, she sings, she dances. She’s very well-versed.” pic.twitter.com/FusJQvXRqc
Jay Wiltz, 24, said this will be his first time seeing Beyoncé perform live and that he’s been a fan for as long as he can remember. Beyoncé both empowers and inspires with her music, he said.— Boston Globe Arts (@BostonGlobeArts) August 1, 2023
“She’s everything,” Wiltz said. “There’s not anything that Beyoncé can’t do.” pic.twitter.com/VxY6p6k4Pe
One concertgoer, Joy Watts, is celebrating her 30th birthday with Beyoncé after receiving tickets as a present.
Loreen Watts gifted her sister Joy Watts a ticket to Beyoncé’s Gillette concert for Joy’s 30th birthday.— Boston Globe Arts (@BostonGlobeArts) August 1, 2023
Inside the gift basket: a birthday card with Beyoncé and Solange on the front. pic.twitter.com/xTNklT4AY2
After waiting virtually in line for tickets behind 10,000 people, this group got a little Queen Bey with their brunch.
Chris Williams, Josh Huff, Brooks Heckner, and Alec Papazian bought tickets while at brunch in New York together. They waited while the 10,000 people in line before them on the website ticked down.— Boston Globe Arts (@BostonGlobeArts) August 1, 2023
They’re beyond excited for the show. “I keep joking that I’m going to vaporize.” pic.twitter.com/SARC08FB5Z
