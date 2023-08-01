Big moments from Beyoncé's concert at Gillette

To kick off the night, Governor Maura Healey officially welcomed Beyoncé to the state.

Queen Bey has come to Boston. Take a look at some of the standout moments before and during the Renaissance World Tour concert at Gillette Stadium.

As fans get in formation for the Beyoncé train, the first glimpse of tonight’s fashion takes center stage.

On the train, members of the BeyHive — Beyoncé's fanbase — share their love for Beyoncé and excitement for tonight’s performance.

One concertgoer, Joy Watts, is celebrating her 30th birthday with Beyoncé after receiving tickets as a present.

After waiting virtually in line for tickets behind 10,000 people, this group got a little Queen Bey with their brunch.

