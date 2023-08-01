Boston drag show pays homage to Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance,’ Black queer culture

On Tuesday night, Beyoncé will hit the stage at Gillette Stadium as part of her “Renaissance World Tour,” performing classic tracks like “Crazy in Love” and new favorites like “Break My Soul.” But some in Boston received a unique preview on Sunday morning — complete with backup dancers and near replicas of Beyoncé's costumes.
By 11 a.m., music was blaring through the speakers at Game On! in Fenway, as the Drag Tease cast prepared to perform Beyoncé's “Renaissance” album in its entirety. The Summer Renaissance Drag Brunch is part of a weekly brunch series produced by Men of Melanin Magic that features queer people of color.
“Renaissance” pays homage to the cultural contributions of Black LGBTQ+ artists, sampling music and drawing visuals from drag and ballroom pioneers. For Zon Legacy Phoenix, a host and performer at Sunday’s event, the album is “all about empowerment when it comes to the BIPOC vogue, ballroom communities.”
