Press Play: With Tanglewood’s Film Night coming up, it’s a good time to look at (and listen to) movie music

I’ve been relieved to see more people notice that this emperor has no clothes. This false dichotomy between (supposedly) lofty, artistic classical music and lowbrow, commercial film music isn’t only annoying, but stifling for everyone involved: composers, musicians, and listeners. Since the film industry was born, many composers have made their careers bridging both worlds, and both the concert hall and silver screen are better for it. Let’s meet a few of them before Boston Pops laureate conductor John Williams takes the stage on Aug. 5 at Tanglewood for his beloved annual Film Night. And speaking of which . . .

When I was in college at Oberlin, one of the most loaded comments someone could make about an aspiring composer was that their music sounded like a film score. This could have meant many things, such as “that might help them get a job,” but it rarely meant that; “sounds like a film score” meant too accessible, too conventional, and/or too melodic to be taken seriously. Serious music, it seemed, didn’t bother with such trifles as melodies.

JOHN WILLIAMS

You didn’t think the first name on this list would be anyone else, did you? “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Jurassic Park,” “Schindler’s List,” “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Return of the Jedi” — those are just a few of the eminently memorable film scores that Williams debuted during the 14-year span when he was also principal conductor of the Boston Pops. Current Pops conductor Keith Lockhart once called him “the best known composer living on the planet today,” and it would be hard to prove him wrong. Even if you don’t know Williams’s name, you know his music — his movie music, that is. His concert music is much less well known and less frequently performed, and if you search for his signature hummable themes in his concert music, you won’t find many. However, the sense of wide-eyed wonder and imagination that suffuses his film scores is rarely absent from anything he writes.

If you haven’t heard any of his concert pieces, try “Highwood’s Ghost,” a dreamy, spookily whimsical 15-minute piece for orchestra with solo cello and harp, inspired by Leonard Bernstein claiming to have seen a ghost at Tanglewood. You’ve heard all of Williams’s most famous film scores already, so try the “Dance of the Witches” from 1987′s “The Witches of Eastwick.”

ERICH KORNGOLD

Born in 1897 to a Jewish family and hailed as a wunderkind during his childhood in Vienna, Korngold rubbed shoulders with the likes of Richard Strauss and Gustav Mahler as a youngster. His most successful opera, “Die tote Stadt (The Dead City),” premiered when he was 23 and launched his international career, as singers and conductors added his music to their concert programs. By the mid-1930s, Warner Bros. had hired Korngold to create the first of several film scores for historical dramas and swashbuckler movies, and his Hollywood commitments provided a vital escape hatch as the Nazi invasion of Austria put all Jews in the country at risk. For the next decade he devoted most of his attention to film scores, which he treated as “operas without singing,” and then returned to concert music until his death in 1956.

Advertisement

The music in the duel scene from “The Sea Hawk” may have laid the groundwork for every lightsaber clash you’ve ever seen on screen. As for his concert music, start with Renée Fleming singing the achingly nostalgic aria “Glück, das mir verblieb” from “Die tote Stadt.”

Daniel Kaluuya in "Get Out." Universal Pictures via AP

MICHAEL ABELS

The story (so far) of composer Michael Abels feels like the stuff movies are made of. After graduating from the USC Thornton School of Music in 1984, Abels spent decades cobbling together a living out of various commissions and teaching jobs. He was directing the music program at a private school in Santa Monica, Calif., when he received a phone call from Jordan Peele, who had run across a video on YouTube of the Harlem Quartet and the Sphinx Symphony Orchestra performing Abels’s propulsive concerto “Urban Legends.” Peele soon engaged Abels to write the “gospel horror” score for his directorial debut “Get Out,” which launched Peele’s career transition from Comedy Central funnyman to modern American horror trailblazer. Since then, Abels has scored Peele’s two subsequent films (“Us” and “Nope”) as well as a handful of other film and television projects. His “Get Out” score also caught the ear of Rhiannon Giddens, who invited him to collaborate with her in creating the opera “Omar,” which recently won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in Music.

Most filmgoers’ first introduction to Abels was probably the short but memorable main title music from “Get Out,” which features an eerily calm chorus chanting a warning in Swahili. For his concert music, take a cue from Peele and listen to “Urban Legends,” which stuck with the director so much that Abels ended up shortening the piece for a high-stakes chase scene in “Nope.”

Advertisement

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in "Eyes Wide Shut." AP Photos/Warner Bros

JOCELYN POOK

Much like Abels, English composer Jocelyn Pook’s career in film music took off when a director heard some of her pre-existing music. In her case, it was the legendary Stanley Kubrick, who was enchanted by her 1997 album “Deluge,” in particular the track “Backwards Priests,” which includes a fragment of a Romanian Orthodox liturgical chant played (you guessed it) backwards. Kubrick drafted Pook to create music for his final film, the erotic thriller “Eyes Wide Shut,” and an extended mix of “Backwards Priests,” retitled “Masked Ball,” provides the soundtrack for a creepy bacchanal. Since then, she has been releasing a potpourri of ballet music, concert pieces, theatrical soundtracks, and (it seems) whatever else piques her interests, in addition to scoring films like 2004′s “The Merchant of Venice” starring Al Pacino, and 2017′s “The Wife” starring Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce. Recommended listening: her take on “How Sweet the Moonlight” from “The Merchant of Venice,” and her score for Akram Khan’s ballet “Dust.” Neither are available on streaming, but YouTube has you covered.

Dmitri Shostakovich in 1949. Marty Lederhandler

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH

Like most industries in the Soviet Union, film was nationalized, and the fledgling country’s leadership quickly seized on films as an effective and attractive avenue of national propaganda. Practically speaking, this meant employment was readily available in every discipline needed to make films, and Shostakovich, Sergei Prokofiev, and Aram Khachaturian were just a few of the composers who seized the opportunity to write scores. For Shostakovich, who ran afoul of the government several times by writing music that was deemed insufficiently proletarian, film music likely helped keep food on the table during leaner years.

Advertisement

On the surface, there isn’t a ton of resemblance between the straightforward socialist realism of his film scores and the thorny psychological drama of many of the works he designated “for the desk drawer.” However, there’s really no separating the two; listen to the militaristic march from the 1938 Soviet history film “The Man with a Gun,” then try the Passacaglia from his Violin Concerto No. 1, which hid in the desk drawer until after the death of Stalin. (Speaking of psychological drama: the waltz from his Jazz Suite No. 2 also shows up in “Eyes Wide Shut.”)

WANT MORE?

There are so many composers who would have fit here that it was difficult to winnow them down to five. Philip Glass, Lalo Schifrin, Aaron Copland, Bernard Herrmann, Wendy Carlos, Nico Muhly . . . the list goes on. Happy listening.

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her @knitandlisten.