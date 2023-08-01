Take a peek at Beyoncé's Gillette setlist

These were the songs Beyonce performed at Gillette Stadium Tuesday night on her “Renaissance World Tour.”
1. Dangerously in Love
2. Flaws and All
3. 1+1
4. I’m Going Down
5. I Care
6. River Deep, Mountain High
7. I’m That Girl
8. Cozy
9. Alien Superstar
10. Lift Off
11. Cuff It
12. Energy
13. Break My Soul
14. Formation
15. Diva
16. Run the World (Girls)
17. My Power
18. Black Parade
19. Savage (Remix)
20. Partition
21. Church Girl
22. Get Me Bodied
23. Before I Let Go
24. Rather Die Young
25. Love on Top
26. Crazy in Love
27. Plastic Off the Sofa
28. Virgo’s Groove
29. Naughty Girl
30. Move
31. Heated
32. America Has a Problem
33. Pure/Honey
34. Summer Renaissance