Take a peek at Beyoncé's Gillette setlist

By Maura Johnston Globe correspondent,Updated August 2, 2023, 28 minutes ago
Beyonce performs at Gillette Stadium Tuesday night.Julian Dakdouk

These were the songs Beyonce performed at Gillette Stadium Tuesday night on her “Renaissance World Tour.”

1. Dangerously in Love

2. Flaws and All

3. 1+1

4. I’m Going Down

5. I Care

6. River Deep, Mountain High

7. I’m That Girl

8. Cozy

9. Alien Superstar

10. Lift Off

11. Cuff It

12. Energy

13. Break My Soul

14. Formation

15. Diva

16. Run the World (Girls)

17. My Power

18. Black Parade

19. Savage (Remix)

20. Partition

21. Church Girl

22. Get Me Bodied

23. Before I Let Go

24. Rather Die Young

25. Love on Top

26. Crazy in Love

27. Plastic Off the Sofa

28. Virgo’s Groove

29. Naughty Girl

30. Move

31. Heated

32. America Has a Problem

33. Pure/Honey

34. Summer Renaissance

