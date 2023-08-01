In the ’weeds (in a good way): The New Bedford Whaling Museum looks at seaweed as cultural artifact

NEW BEDFORD — For starters, “seaweed” is a pretty disrespectful term. Why not “seaplant” or “sea-vegetation”? Worse, the word is so vague and generic as to be nearly meaningless. Seaweed includes thousands of species. Some are familiar (kelp, Irish moss), others are known only to experts. Those experts are called phycologists.

You don’t need to be a phycologist to enjoy — let alone learn a lot from — “A Singularly Marine & Fabulous Produce: The Cultures of Seaweed,” which runs at the New Bedford Whaling Museum through Dec. 3.

The first half of the title comes from Thoreau’s “Cape Cod,” with a slight alteration: He used “product” rather than “produce.” His version does sound a bit uncharacteristically bottom line. But among the many points the show makes is how seaweed can relate to society no less than nature.

Unknown, Textile depicting underwater flora, seaweed, and coral, c. 1830. Newport Historical Society

Lively and highly informative, without being at all didactic, “Seaweed” has been curated by the museum’s Naomi Slipp and Maura Coughlin, of Northeastern University.

A key to the exhibition’s being so alive and informative is that it’s “cultures” in the title, plural. “Seaweed,” which begins its survey in 1780 and continues to the present, variously touches on matters oceanographic, environmental, aquacultural, economic, and historical.

Tiffany & Co., Punch Bowl, 1885. Sterling silver and gold. Copyright Tiffany Archives, 2023

An aesthetic element figures prominently, too, with multiple examples of decorative and fine art. Among the former are glassware, silverware, ceramics, textiles, and wallpaper. Some of the names associated with those examples are Tiffany, Limoges, Wedgwood, and Morris & Co.

Seaweed may not be the first word that comes to mind when thinking of a decorative motif. Consider, though: Such qualities as waviness, curviness, and near-endless formal variety make seaweed imagery useful for design purposes as well as far more attractive than you might think.

Artists represented in the show include John Singer Sargent and Andrew Wyeth, both with watercolors, and Mark Dion (a New Bedford native), with one of his deadpan conceptual works: six very handsome pages from a “Herbarium” created by a Florida naturalist from the 1830s, one “H. Perrine”. Being a figment of Dion’s ever-eager imagination, Perrine merits his own set of inverted commas. Those pages are in the final gallery, which is devoted to recent and contemporary art inspired by seaweed.

In choosing an inspiration, Dion’s instincts are spot on. Some of the handsomest items in the show are actual herbaria, albums of dried seaweed, and preserved specimens. Charles H. Durgin’s six dried and mounted pieces of seaweed have a spare elegance that, frankly, are more aesthetically pleasing than the Sargent and Wyeth watercolors.

Celeste Roberge, "Fisherman’s Knit Sweater," 2022. Cast bronze from original made of seaweed and wax. Celeste Roberge

Seaweed has provided humans with nourishment for as long as there have been humans. That role is likely only to increase, with climate change. Seaweed has also provided quilting material, insulation, padding, and clothing. Not that one could wear Celeste Roberge’s bronze “Fisherman’s Knit Sweater.” But what about the original it was cast from, of seaweed and wax?

Daniel Ranalli, "Whale Stranding Series: Finback Whales, Cyprus, 2001," 2022. Courtesy LaMontagne Gallery, Boston, and the artist

“Whale Stranding: Daniel Ranalli” consists of three dozen prints, as well some of the wooden stamps Ranalli used in making those prints, and two logbooks from 19th-century whaling ships. The logbooks are there because Ranalli has made the prints so that the rag paper they’re on resembles pages from those originals. That resemblance is a way of collapsing past and present, industry and environment, even mammal species.

The show runs at the museum through Nov. 5.

In 1991, Ranalli encountered a whale stranding at Wellfleet. What he saw inspired him to start making these prints. They show the black outlines of whales, in effect, stranded on the page. The images are austerely beautiful, but also surpassingly sad. As it happens, one of the galleries the show is in opens on to a balcony overlooking New Bedford Harbor. Taking in the view helps relieve the sadness.

Winslow Homer, "Eastern Shore," 1896. Boston Athenaeum

Seaweed specimens figure in “Oceanic New England,” which runs at the Boston Athenaeum through Sept. 30. So do travel posters, a set of early 19th-century account books for a whaling ship, sea shells, postcards, a Winslow Homer chromolithograph, and several rare books. Authors of those books include Phillis Wheatley, Edgar Allan Poe, and Frederick Douglass. The most impressive is a three-volume collector’s edition of “Moby Dick,” illustrated by Rockwell Kent. Bibliophiles know it as the “fish in a can” edition, because of its aluminum slipcase.

So there are marvels among the 30-or-so items in a show that manages to be both generously varied and pleasingly compact. The exhibition has been jointly curated by the Athenaeum’s Christina Michelon, University of Massachusetts Boston professor Sari Edelstein, and the students of Edelstein’s Critical Ocean Studies seminar. Let’s hope the students got extra credit. They’ve earned it.

A SINGULARLY MARINE & FABULOUS PRODUCE: THE CULTURES OF SEAWEED

WHALE STRANDING: Daniel Ranalli

At New Bedford Whaling Museum, 18 Johnny Cake Hill, New Bedford, through Dec. 3 and Nov. 5, respectively. 508-997-0046, www.whalingmuseum.org

OCEANIC NEW ENGLAND

At Boston Athenaeum, 10½ Beacon St., through Sept. 30. 617-227-0270, bostonathenaeum.org

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.