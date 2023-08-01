Caterpillar sales stay strong

Caterpillar shook off concerns of a global slowdown in economic activity, posting profit that exceeded Wall Street’s expectations amid resilient demand for the company’s iconic yellow machinery across all its major business segments. The bellwether for the global economy reported adjusted second-quarter earnings and revenue on Tuesday that beat analysts expectations as demand surged in all its major business segments. The bullish results come as economists worry that economic growth is slowing from the Americas to Europe and Asia, exacerbated by rising inflation and surging interest rates. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LIGHTING

Edison’s lightbulb is off the market

It’s the end of an era. In America, the incandescent light is no more (with a few exceptions). Under new energy efficiency rules that took effect Tuesday, shoppers in the United States will no longer be able to purchase most incandescent bulbs, marking the demise of a technology patented by Thomas Edison in the late 1800s. Taking their place are LED lights, which have already transformed America’s energy landscape. They’ve driven down electricity demand in American homes, saving people money. And by using less power, LEDs have also helped lower the nation’s emissions of greenhouse gases, which warm the planet and are a major cause of climate change. — NEW YORK TIMES

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

COMPUTERS

Advertisement

Vintage Apple computer to be sold at auction

A vintage Apple computer signed by company cofounder Steve Wozniak is being sold at auction. The Apple-1 set in motion the company that in June became the first publicly traded business to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value, according to RR Auction in Boston. The computer has been restored to a fully operational state and comes with a custom-built case with a built-in keyboard, the agency said. “It’s an incredibly rare commodity,” said Tim Bajarin, chairman of Creative Strategies, a technology research firm with deep knowledge of the industry. “You can trace the growth of the PC industry to the Apple-1.” The computer, which originally sold for about $666, is expected to sell for about $200,000 at an auction that runs through Aug. 24. An Apple-1 prototype sold last year for nearly $700,000. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

E-COMMERCE

Overstock is now Bed Bath & Beyond

Overstock has officially relaunched the Bed Bath & Beyond domain online Tuesday in the United States, after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million last month. The online retailer Overstock.com said in late June that it was dumping its name online and it will become Bed & Bath & Beyond, which declared bankruptcy earlier this year. The name change was made in Canada on June 29, but at the time the Midvale, Utah-based company didn’t specify a date for the US relaunch. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RIDE HAILING

Uber reports its first operating profit, but growth slows

Uber’s revenue increased 14 percent in its most recent quarter, the company reported Tuesday, but the growth was its slowest since the coronavirus pandemic began easing last year. The San Francisco-based company posted revenue of $9.2 billion, up from $8.1 billion in the second quarter last year. The 14 percent growth was slower than the 105 percent increase a year earlier and down from 29 percent in the previous quarter. Uber’s gross bookings — the amount paid by customers — totaled $33.6 billion, up 16 percent from a year earlier. Net profit was $394 million, compared with a $2.6 billion loss a year earlier and driven by gains from investments in other companies. Uber also reported its first operating profit, which excludes taxes and other costs, of $326 million. — NEW YORK TIMES

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota had a banner quarter

Toyota’s quarterly profit exceeded estimates as improvements in supply of semiconductors and a weak yen helped it capitalize on a global rebound in demand for vehicles. The stock closed at a record high. Operating profit for the three months through June was a record ¥1.1 trillion ($7.7 billion), the world’s No. 1 carmaker said in a statement Tuesday. That compared with ¥880 billion projected by analysts. Toyota kept its outlook for operating income for the fiscal year at ¥3 trillion. Demand for automobiles is robust following the pandemic downturn, prompting carmakers to boost production and raise prices. Toyota made and sold a record number of vehicles in June. It is also on track to increase production between August and October, according to recent reports. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

JetBlue sees rough skies ahead

JetBlue slashed its full-year profit forecast over signs of a slowdown in domestic demand, becoming the latest carrier to warn of a shift toward international routes and renewing questions about the durability of a post-pandemic surge in US travel. The company also said Tuesday that it would earn less this quarter than analysts expected, echoing comments from Alaska Air last week that waning demand and fares would hurt near-term results. The shift has been unexpectedly rapid for US airlines, after industry leaders for months talked of a boom in demand that was expected to persist even through an uncertain economy. As more countries have relaxed pandemic-era policies, travelers have increasingly opted for overseas flights at the expense of domestic routes. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

PHARMACEUTICALS

Pfizer struggles as sales of COVID products decline

Pfizer’s second-quarter sales of its COVID pill and other key products underperformed, causing the company to shave $1 billion off of its full-year sales forecast. Despite sharp declines in sales of both its COVID shot and pill, the drug maker kept its full-year guidance for a combined $21.5 billion of sales from the two products, prompting questions from analysts as to whether the company can achieve that. Pfizer’s COVID products brought in tens of billions during the worst of the pandemic when people were clamoring for vaccines and pills to combat the virus. The drug maker is expecting to shift to a model where health insurers pay for the products after years of governments purchasing them. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Federal regulators open another probe into Tesla

US auto safety regulators have opened yet another investigation into safety problems with Tesla vehicles. This time the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into a dozen complaints about loss of steering control or loss of power steering in the 2023 Models 3 and Y electric vehicles. The probe covers an estimated 280,000 vehicles. Five drivers alleged in complaints they couldn’t steer the vehicles at all. Seven more cited a loss of power steering that required increased steering effort. There was one report of a crash but no complaints of any injuries. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOCIAL MEDIA

X Corp. sues group that monitors online hate speech

Elon Musk’s X Corp. sued a nonprofit group that monitors online hate speech, accusing it of falsely describing the social media platform formerly known as Twitter as being “overwhelmed with harmful content.” In the lawsuit, filed late Monday in San Francisco federal court, X Corp. claims The Center for Countering Digital Hate is illegally “scraping” its servers and cherry picking objectionable posts as part of “a scare campaign to drive away advertisers.” Advertisers have fled the platform since Musk bought it for $44 billion last year and started making changes, including reinstating formerly banned users and firing content moderators. — BLOOMBERG NEWS