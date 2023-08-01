Robot-maker Symbotic’s stock is blasting off. It’s now one of the state’s biggest companies.

Cohen, who was the third generation to run his family’s supermarket supply company C&S Wholesale Grocers, hit on warehouse automation as a big opportunity about 15 years ago. He shifted from C&S to run Symbotic at the end of 2017 and won over Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son and Walmart as major investors. Walmart, also Symbotic’s biggest customer, is planning to add the automated systems eventually to all 42 of its massive US regional distribution centers.

Now, Cohen and Son are starting a new business together, an offshoot of Symbotic that will set up its own automated warehouses to offer space to small and medium-sized businesses. Symbotic will own 35 percent of the company, dubbed GreenBox, and Son’s investment firm SoftBank will own the rest.

Excitement about the potential for GreenBox, and Symbotic’s strong sales growth, sent Symbotic’s stock price stratospheric this week.

The company’s shares hit an all-time high of $64.14 on Monday, giving the company a stock market value of more than $35 billion. On Tuesday, the shares sold off somewhat and were trading at $57.23 at midday — still up 36 percent since last week and 379 percent for the year.

Currently worth almost $32 billion, Symbotic is the second-most valuable Massachusetts tech company, trailing only Analog Devices, and one of the state’s top dozen companies overall. (By comparison, HubSpot and Akamai are valued at $27 billion and $14 billion, respectively.)

Sales jumped 78 percent to $312 million in the company’s just-completed fiscal third quarter, Symbotic announced on Monday. A net loss of $39 million was up from $33 million a year earlier. But excluding some expenses such as stock-based compensation, Symbotic lost only $3 million on a cash flow basis and forecast erasing that loss in its next quarter.

Partnering with SoftBank on GreenBox is part of what Cohen calls his “Go Big, Go Fast” strategy. Symbotic could have started the effort as a business of its own but wouldn’t have the billions of dollars SoftBank brought to the table. “In the early years of C&S, if I had had more capital, I could have grown C&S to a much larger company than even it is today,” Cohen said on a Monday call with analysts.

Observers seem to approve of the decision. Using a joint venture “allows Symbotic shareholders to share economic benefits that a fully automated warehouse-as-a-service entity can generate, while limiting risk,” Robert Mason, an analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co, wrote after the call.

Symbotic this year decided to outsource manufacturing of its robots, raising concerns among some analysts that supply-chain challenges might slow the company’s growth.

Cohen said Symbotic planned redundancies in the outsourcing plan to avoid slowdowns.

“We’re very, very aware of what happened in the last couple of years about supply chains breaking, and we’re very, very focused on making sure that doesn’t happen to us,” he said.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him @ampressman.