Waltham-based Thermo Fisher settles lawsuit filed by family of Henrietta Lacks

The terms of the settlement will not be made public, according to Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer in Washington, D.C., who was scheduled to host a news conference with the family outside of US District Court in Baltimore on Tuesday morning. The event came on what would have been the late Lacks’s 103rd birthday.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the largest maker of scientific tools, has settled a federal lawsuit filed by the family of Henrietta Lacks that accused the Waltham-based firm of unjustly profiting from her cloned cells, which have played a pivotal role in medical research for more than 70 years.

Henrietta Lacks died of cervical cancer in 1951. Her cells were taken without her knowledge, spurring scientific breakthroughs and life-saving innovations such as for vaccines for polio and human papillomavirus, and even in research about the coronavirus.

“The parties are pleased that they were able to find a way to resolve this matter outside of Court and will have no further comment about the settlement,” Crump and another member of the legal team, Chris Seeger, said in a statement before the news conference.

Trillions of her cells have played a pivotal role in medical research for the past 60 years, but Lacks’s story was virtually unknown until it became the subject of a best-selling book in 2010 and an HBO movie starring Oprah Winfrey seven years later.

In October 2021, the family of the Black tobacco farmer, who died in 1951, filed a federal lawsuit accusing Thermo Fisher of unfairly profiting off her cells.

A spokesman for the Lacks family said this in an e-mail Tuesday that “so far, Thermo Fisher Scientific is “the only defendant, but my understanding is they won’t be the last biotech/pharma company facing a case like this.”

Lacks’s cells were taken by Johns Hopkins University in 1951 during treatment of a cancerous tumor, and eventually used in medical research to create a cell line named after her, HeLa (pronounced hee-la). It is the most prolific and widely used human cell line in biology, critical to the treatment of AIDS, hemophilia, influenza, leukemia, Parkinson’s disease, and sickle cell disease, as well as the creation of the polio vaccine and research on the effects of zero gravity in outer space.

More than 100 corporations have profited from using the HeLa line.

When the suit was filed, legal experts said Lacks’s estate faced several hurdles. They included the fact that Thermo Fisher didn’texist when Lacks received treatment at the hospital. Thermo Fisher roots date to 1902 when it was founded in Pittsburgh as the Scientific Materials Co. It underwent multiple mergers and acquisitions over the next century but didn’t become Thermo Fisher Scientific until 2006, with the merger of Thermo Electron and Fisher Scientific.

