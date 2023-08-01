Yet more Fort Point parking lots could soon be lab space

Breakthrough’s plans for 232 A St. include a waterfront park fronting the Fort Point Channel next to the Gillette headquarters, with the lab located further back along A Street. The project would include retail, restaurant, and other civic and cultural space, along with improvements to the Harborwalk and the South Bay Harbor Trail.

Breakthrough Properties, the life-science real estate joint venture of developer Tishman Speyer and Bellco Capital, late last week submitted new documentation to the Boston Planning and Development Agency outlining its plans for 232 A St. Tishman acquired the 2.5-acre site in 2021 for $80 million from Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble, which itself acquired Gillette in 2005.

A narrow strip of parking lots next to the Gillette World Shaving Headquarters fronting the Fort Point Channel could soon house a 335,000-square-foot lab and 1.5 acres of public open space.

Advertisement

“We are grateful to the City of Boston and our local Fort Point Channel neighbors for engaging with us throughout the pre-filing process,” said Jessica Hughes, managing director of Tishman Speyer, in a statement. “Our 232 A Street development is designed for the full enjoyment of local residents, workers and visitors.”

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

The property is the latest in a string of sites to be designated for future lab use along the Fort Point Channel into South Boston. Breakthrough recently opened a lab at 105 W. First St., near the MBTA Broadway Station, that’s now home to the US research and development headquarters of CRISPR Therapeutics.

Meanwhile, further up Fort Point Channel, Alexandria Real Estate Equities and National Development are continuing work on a genetic medicine institute for pharma giant Eli Lilly at 15 Necco St. — a site once planned for GE’s world headquarters. Related Beal in November was approved to build a 1.1 million-square-foot, three-building lab and residential complex — a $1.2 billion project dubbed “Channelside” — on another chunk of former Gillette parking lots at 244-284 A St.

Advertisement

Breakthrough Properties intends to raise the 232 A St. site up to 21.6 feet to accommodate sea level rise and “provide a continuous elevated grade at the proposed berm design level that both ties into future resiliency plans on each of the neighboring properties and integrates seamlessly into the landscape design while also allowing for greater accessibility and view corridors,” the developers wrote in a July 28 project notification form to the BPDA.

It’s unclear if Breakthrough would start construction without a tenant pre-leased. The firm expects construction to start within six months to a year after winning city approvals and estimates it will take three years to complete.

“Our proposal includes a wide range of forward-looking resiliency measures and seeks to incorporate diversity, equity and inclusion measures throughout every step of the process,” said Christian Heimple, Breakthrough’s senior vice president of design and construction, in a statement.

Gillette has gradually sold off the parking lots alongside its World Shaving Headquarters in South Boston. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Follow her @bycathcarlock.