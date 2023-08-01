Hindu group demands apology from Baskin-Robbins for not disclosing beef products in Rocky Road ice cream

In the Hindu religion, practiced by more than a billion people worldwide, cows are sacred symbols of the divine and are therefore not eaten. Dairy products made from cow’s milk, however, are considered by many to be sacred gifts from the gods .

In a press release issued Tuesday, Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, said the ice cream maker has failed to clearly display the full ingredients of its Rocky Road flavor. One of Baskin-Robbins’s original 31 flavors, Rocky Road features a chocolate ice cream base swirled with roasted almonds and mini marshmallows, which are made with beef-based gelatin to maintain their signature chew.

A prominent Hindu group is calling for an apology from Canton-based Baskin-Robbins, which it says has not properly disclosed that its Rocky Road flavor of ice cream is made with beef products.

Advertisement

In his release, Zed demanded that Baskin-Robbins recall the Rocky Road product and issue an apology to Hindu consumers for whom the beef gelatin conflicts with religious practices.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

In a statement to the Globe, a Baskin-Robbins spokesperson said the company is “compliant with all regulatory standards and strives to provide clear, simple nutrition and ingredient information on menus and labels.” Additionally, the Baskin-Robbins website and app “provide links to ingredient information, nutritional breakdowns, lists of major allergens, and information on allergen cross-contact with other menu items at our shops. As a result, our menus disclose that the marshmallows in Rocky Road ice cream contain gelatin, which can be found here.”

The Rocky Road ingredients list on the company’s website does include gelatin, but it doesn’t specify the product’s origins. Though gelatin is made from cooked collagen — which could theoretically come from the bodies of most animals — most commercial gelatin is sourced from cows and pigs.

Advertisement

According to Food Safety News, current FDA regulations don’t require companies to provide additional information about where they get their gelatin. Zed has spoken out against other culinary corporations, including Kellogg’s and Unilever, with similar complaints regarding his concern for what he calls the “non-disclosure of beef.”

Emma Glassman-Hughes can be reached at emma.glassmanhughes@globe.com. Follow her @eglassmanhughes.