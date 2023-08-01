Nothing can rain on the tomato parade

“I complain that I want rain all of the time, but it’s here, and I don’t want it,” she said, laughing.

LITTLETON — While walking through her fields at SpringDell Farm , farmer and owner Jamie Cruz was both enthusiastic about this season’s tomato harvest and disappointed that, due to this summer’s wet weather, the plants themselves aren’t as beautiful as usual.

One in a series of columns co-written by Tony and Karen Russo, a father-daughter team and former owners of Russo’s in Watertown.

Cruz is a fourth-generation farmer who grew up on this farm, which she said has always been operated by women.

Advertisement

“My grandma was driving a tractor and people thought it was strange that she was in the field and not tending to her home,” said Jamie.

Cruz grows more than 40 varieties of tomatoes across her 60 acres.

“We think tomatoes grown outside — not inside — taste significantly better,” she said. She transplants them from the high tunnels, which protect produce from bad weather, to the outside fields in April, even if there is a risk of frost.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“There was really cold weather in May so I said a prayer for them,” she said. “I told them ‘Hold on little tomatoes!’”

It seems to have worked.

“This year we picked our first tomato before Memorial Day! We were really proud,” she said. “We’re living in a world now where there are so many versions of tomatoes, but there is nothing like one kissed by the sun. To pick them right out of the field and sell them to the customer the same day is really special.”

Cruz is currently harvesting a variety of tomatoes including Early Girls, Fourth of Julys, Super Sweet 100s, Sun Golds, Lemon Boys, plus Thessaloniki, a smaller Greek variety favored by her great Uncle Tasso.

Advertisement

Jamie Cruz, owner of SpringDell Farm in Littleton, with beefsteak tomatoes and other produce. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Within about a week, she expects the fields to be exploding with tomatoes. She is eagerly awaiting her favorite, and possibly the best-named-ever tomato “The Mortgage Lifter,” a giant, heavy, old-fashioned flavorful tomato. The tomatoes have a crease on them that she calls a “zipper” and her grandmother used to say it “zipped in the flavor.” They are so popular that Cruz cannot grow enough to keep up with customer demand.

At our store in Watertown, we found our customers to be rightfully obsessed with local tomatoes. They are the most delicious tomatoes we will consume all year — and they are a substantial economic force for local farmers.

Native tomatoes compete with native corn as the most important financial contributor for profitability at farm stands. Many significant growers offer more than 30 or 40 — and sometimes more than 50 — varieties of tomatoes each season.

The Mortgage Lifter variety of tomato grows on the vine at SpringDell Farm in Littleton. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Ronald Simons, 61, is a third-generation farmer who works alongside his wife, Cindy, and his children, the fourth generation, at R&C Farm in Scituate.

We consider R&C to be among the best tomato growers around. They are extremely popular and customers drive from as far as Cape Cod for their tomatoes.

With his high energy and work ethic, Simons is among our favorite farmers.

He grows more than 50 heirloom varieties, although due to this year’s whacky weather and associated flooding, he has about 40 varieties. His tomato fields are covered in a flurry of colors including pinks, purples, blacks, yellows, oranges, light yellow, bright yellow, medium yellow, and, of course, bright red. One of his favorite tomatoes is a popular variety called Brandywine, which he grows in the greenhouse beginning in March. As a result, they are ready to be picked around the Fourth of July.

Advertisement

Lemon Boy tomatoes for sale at SpringDell Farm in Littleton. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

“If you want tomatoes to taste right and be right, they should be grown in the dirt,” he said, explaining that the inside of the greenhouse was originally a field, so they plant the tomatoes directly into the ground. Then, when it gets hot like it is now, they roll up the sides.

Throughout the season, Simons keeps a bowl of tomatoes in his kitchen filled with 20 pounds of “the bruised, funky ones” — as he describes them — to eat every night. He serves them with fresh basil, balsamic vinegar, corn, and big chunks of fresh mozzarella. His recent dinner consisted of four slices of tomatoes, two slices of mozzarella, two slices of bread, and fresh basil.

Clearly he loves tomatoes, but when we asked if tomatoes are his favorite item to grow, he didn’t hesitate.

“No!” he said.

“There is so much care to them,” he explained. “We plant them in black plastic, then they are staked, tied, sprayed for fungus and bugs, then picked, then sorted, then packed, then shipped. Then sometimes they aren’t worth anything after all that work because sometimes the market is flooded!”

We experienced this market flooding at our business in Watertown, as well. Once we established a relationship with a farmer, we never wanted to turn away any grower who had a crop to sell. So during the height of the tomato season, we were not strict about the size of displays and we often expanded the retail space in our store to include more varieties and more volume. We almost never said no.

Advertisement

Farm worker Mikayla Wagner puts out Big Beef tomatoes for sale at SpringDell Farm in Littleton. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Several years ago, we were short on Heirloom Tomatoes in the fall, and we were grateful to discover Red Fire Farm’s exceptional varieties.

While speaking about tomatoes with Sarah Voiland, co-owner of Red Fire Farm with her husband, Ryan Voiland, we felt transported to her fields in Granby and Montague. With words like “complex smokiness” to describe a well-loved Cherokee Purple heirloom variety, she’s like a sommelier for tomatoes.

One of her favorites is “Starlor,” a cherry tomato that “has a nice balance of the sugar and the tang and a great aroma,” she said.

Red Fire has won several awards in the Massachusetts Tomato Contest, which judges in the four categories of slicing, cherry, heirloom, and heaviest.

“Every year we taste [our tomatoes] and do trials of new ones and different varieties, building the selection as we keep going,” she explained. Red Fire Farm even offers tomato tasting events to the general public at the end of each August.

Not too far from Red Fire Farm is Four Rex Farm in Hadley, from where we received excellent tomatoes through the Pioneer Valley Growers Association.

When we recently spoke with Joe Rex, 35, who farms alongside his father, Ray Rex, they were experiencing a pleasant harvest despite the lousy weather.

Advertisement

Cherry tomatoes for sale at SpringDell Farm. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

“We grow tomatoes outside as well as inside the high tunnel — and inside they are looking great because it keeps the rain off of them,” he said. “The outside ones are looking really good, but the plants themselves are smaller than usual. It could be a weather thing because, usually, plants in the field are larger.”

Although he has heard from local gardening enthusiasts that their backyard tomatoes are seeing blight due to moisture, his farm is not experiencing anything like that. His success might have something to do with where they choose to plant the tomatoes.

“We pick dryer land for that type of crop in the case of rain because rain is the worst enemy,” he said.

Unlike Four Rex Farm, which has mostly sandy soil, Macone Farm in Concord has a heavier, richer soil. As a result, their exceptional tomatoes are about one to two weeks later this year.

“We’re not even picking them yet,” said Susan Macone. “They are growing like crazy, probably in a week we’ll start to see color. We are picking cherry tomatoes — they are doing well — but things are slower. I don’t think the bees are out as much because of the rain.”

We recently visited Macone and Anthony Rogers at their beautiful and impeccably manicured farm. If you’ve ever been fortunate enough to try their chocolate cherry tomatoes, which actually taste like chocolate, or their Sun Golds, which taste like drops of the sun and a trip to Italy in one tiny bite, you will be a tomato convert.

“We are old school,” she said. “We do not put irrigation down, we do not put plastic down, we do not put fertilizer through the water.”

Macone has been growing since the 1970s and has won multiple awards at the Massachusetts Tomato Contest over the years. She is one of the most knowledgeable farmers we know — and offers her own tip for consumers.

“You should NEVER put your tomatoes in the refrigerator, it ruins them!” she said, enthusiastically. “In the refrigerator, the tomato loses its flavor and it affects the texture.”

We completely agree. Skip the refrigerator and get them right to your plate with some rustic bread and olive oil. Now is the time.