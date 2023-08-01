Recipe: The best part of a gyro sandwich — the lamb and vegetable filling — goes into this salad

Serves 6

Save the mess of an overstuffed gyro sandwich and enjoy more of the filling with this deconstructed salad. You still use pita, but here it's toasted to turn it into a crunchy salad topping. Prep loads of seasonal veggies and toss them with a light vinaigrette. The main ingredient is boneless lamb shoulder, which is cut into 1-inch cubes, seasoned with paprika, cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and fresh herbs, and threaded onto bamboo skewers. Start them over a very hot grill and then move the skewers to a cooler spot to finish cooking. While they rest, assemble the salad; you can make a yogurt sauce in advance for drizzling later. Slide the meat off the skewers as you would for any recipe, or shave it off with a sharp knife to more closely resemble gyro meat. The lamb is best hot off the grill, a great contrast to the cool, refreshing vegetables.

PITA CROUTONS

2 large pita rounds 2 tablespoons olive oil Salt, to taste

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Have on hand a large rimmed baking sheet.

2. Cut or tear the pita into 1/2-inch pieces. It’s not necessary to separate the layers. In a bowl, toss the pieces with olive oil and salt. Transfer to the baking sheet, spreading the pieces in a single layer.

3. Bake for 10 minutes, tossing after 5 minutes, and watching them carefully near the end of cooking so they do not burn. Remove from the oven; cool.

YOGURT

½ cup plain Greek yogurt 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar ¼ cup olive oil 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint Salt and black pepper, to taste

1. In a bowl, combine the yogurt, vinegar, olive oil, mint, and a pinch each of salt and black pepper.

2. Stir well. Cover and refrigerate.

SALAD

4 medium tomatoes ½ small red onion, thinly sliced Juice of 1 lemon ¼ cup olive oil 2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint Salt and black pepper, to taste 6 mini cucumbers or pickling cucumbers or 2 medium slicing cucumbers, thickly sliced 1 green bell pepper, cored, seeded, and sliced ½ cup pitted Kalamata olives, halves ½ cup pitted green olives, halved 8 ounces feta, drained and cut into cubes

1. Halve the tomatoes horizontally. Remove and discard the cores. Gently squeeze the halves over a bowl to remove some of the seeds and juices. Cut the tomatoes into chunks or wedges.

2. In a bowl, combine the red onion and water to cover; set aside for 5 minutes. Drain.

3. In another bowl, combine the lemon juice, olive oil, oregano, mint, and a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper. Whisk well and reserve the vinaigrette.

4. In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, bell pepper, Kalamata and green olives, and feta.

LAMB

Vegetable or canola oil (for the grill) 2 tablespoons sweet paprika 1½ teaspoons ground cumin ½ teaspoon ground coriander Pinch of ground cinnamon Pinch of cayenne pepper 4 cloves garlic, grated 2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano 1 tablespoon brown sugar Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon Salt and black pepper, to taste 2 pounds boneless lamb shoulder, trimmed of fat and cut into 1-inch pieces

1. Soak 6 bamboo skewers in cold water for 30 minutes.

2. Prepare a charcoal grill or turn a gas grill to high on one side and medium on the other. Brush the grill rack to clean it. With a wadded paper towel, quickly brush the grill grates with oil.

3. In a large bowl, combine the paprika, cumin, coriander, cinnamon, cayenne, garlic, oregano, brown sugar, lemon rind and juice, and a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper. Stir well. Add the lamb, and toss to coat it all over. Thread the lamb onto the skewers, pushing them close together.

4. Place the skewers on the hot side of the grill. Cook for 10 minutes, turning often, or until evenly charred on all sides. Move the skewers to the cooler side of the grill. Cover the grill and cook for 15 minutes more. (Total grilling time is 25 minutes.)

5. Transfer the skewers to a platter. Let them rest for 5 minutes.

6. Meanwhile, toss the vegetables with the vinaigrette. Transfer the vegetables to a platter or individual plates. With tongs and/or a fork, carefully remove the lamb from the skewers. Add lamb to the vegetables. Drizzle with yogurt sauce.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick