Recipe: A Brooklyn cafe serves this super-thin frittata layered with potatoes, greens, and feta

Serves 6

Earlier this month in Brooklyn, N.Y., looking for breakfast, I passed by Kos Kaffee in Park Slope and something about the place drew me in like a magnet. What a very sweet spot with wonderful coffee and an unusual and delicious, super-thin, very flavorful frittata. I returned the next day. Chef Sarah Huck, whose resume includes cooking stints at the former Savoy in Soho, and Amy's Bread, runs the Kos kitchen and makes the frittata. The bottom layer is sliced red potatoes (these act as a crust), then sauteed Swiss chard mixed with spring onions, feta, and eggs. You can make all the components in advance, and even bake it ahead. Huck makes a huge frittata in a half sheet pan, but offered a smaller home version for a quarter sheet pan. These small rimmed sheet pans are widely available; measurements are 9-by-13-inches. Generously butter the pan, line it with parchment paper, and butter the paper. That way, the slices will slide out easily. At Kos, Huck makes a harissa aioli to go with it, but it's grand on its own. To make the aioli, whisk 3/4 cup mayo with the grated rind and juice of 1/2 lime, 1/2 teaspoon of harissa paste (or more to suit your taste), and a pinch of salt. Her plate of frittata includes two large, golden triangles, a salad, and thick slices of hearty whole-grain bread. A bacon variation adds 1/2 pound bacon cooked until crisp and chopped. I had the frittata for breakfast, but it's also an ideal vegetarian supper. If I lived near Kos Kaffe, I'd move in; it looks like many residents on their laptops already have.

Salt and pepper, to taste 3 medium red potatoes (tennis ball-size), halved 2 tablespoons olive oil 2 large spring onions or 1 bunch scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped ½ pound Swiss chard, stemmed, leaves coarsely chopped Butter (for the pan) 6 eggs ¼ cup whole milk 6 ounces feta, thinly sliced

1. Bring a saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the potatoes and let the water return to a boil. Simmer for 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a skewer. With a slotted spoon, transfer the potatoes to a plate. Leave to cool completely. Slice the potatoes 1/4-inch-thick; discard any skins that fall off, leave the rest on.

2. Heat a large skillet. When it is hot, add the 2 tablespoons olive oil. When the oil is hot, add the spring onions or scallions and garlic. Cook, stirring often, for 1 minute. Add the greens, a handful at a time, cooking until they wilt before adding another handful. Cook, stirring constantly, until all of the liquid evaporates. Add a pinch each of salt and pepper; cool.

3. Set the oven at 325 degrees. Generously butter a quarter sheet pan (9-by-13-inches). Line the bottom with a piece of parchment paper cut to fit it. Butter the paper.

4. In a bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, and generous pinch each of salt and pepper.

5. Spread the potatoes in the pan in a single layer. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add the greens. Lay the feta slices here and there. Pour the egg mixture on top.

6. Transfer to the oven and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the middle is just set. Let the frittata sit for 5 minutes to settle. Make 2 horizontal cuts and 1 vertical cut to form 6 large squares. Cut each square on the diagonal to form 12 triangles. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Sheryl Julian. Adapted from Kos Kaffe