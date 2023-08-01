Amherst assistant superintendent files discrimination complaint against school officials

“The investigation is a charade, not an independent fact-finding inquiry,” the 17-page complaint said. “The true purpose of the investigation appears to be nothing more than a pretext for terminating [Cunningham’s] employment.”

Doreen Cunningham, the district’s assistant superintendent for diversity, equity, and human resources, said she was given “no basis” for being put on leave, according to a complaint filed July 11 with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination.

An assistant superintendent at Amherst-Pelham Regional School District who was placed on administrative leave in May amid an investigation that middle school counselors discriminated against transgender students has filed a state employee discrimination complaint against in the Western Massachusetts school district.

The complaint names the district, Superintendent Michael Morris, and former-acting Superintendent Douglas Slaughter.

Officials at MCAD said the agency “cannot confirm or deny if a complaint has been filed or if an investigation is ongoing.”

But Morris and Sarabess Kenney, vice chair of the district’s School Committee, on Tuesday issued a statement that acknowledged notification about Cunningham’s complaint on July 18.

“We are working with legal counsel to develop a response to the complaint and look forward to defending the District in this matter,” the statement said.

Last May, teachers voted no confidence in Morris and Cunningham. Morris promptly announced that he would temporarily step down from his duties due to health concerns. He returned in July.

The Amherst-Pelham Education Association, the teachers’ union, also demanded Cunningham’s resignation because of concerns that included allegations of unethical hiring practices and claims that she created a “toxic” work environment.

A May 3 article in “The Graphic,” Amherst’s high school newspaper, reported that multiple middle school counselors “routinely misgendered” students, invoked anti-LGBTQ prayer at school and failed to provide support to students facing gender-based bullying or intimidation. The article named Cunningham as someone responsible for hiring the counselors and alleged that she protected them against complaints.

The article, according to Cunningham’s complaint, served to diminish her standing in the school community, exposed her to hatred, ridicule and contempt.

According to the complaint, Cunningham was hired in July 2017 and tasked with increasing the racial diversity of the district’s work force which went from teachers of color making up 20% of the faculty to 31% in 2021-22, the complaint said.

As a result, “some members” of the teachers’ union “harbor animus toward [Cunningham] because of her role in helping increase the racial diversity of the workforce, the complaint said.

Cunningham seeks damages for emotional distress, as well as attorneys’ fees and costs.









Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.